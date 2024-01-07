Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Sunday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Sunday #news #summary

Japanese Foreign Minister Jóko Kamikawa traveled to Ukraine on Sunday to meet with his counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba, and to assure him of Tokyo’s continued support, MTI reports based on a statement from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kamikava began his two-week tour on Friday, which will include visits to Poland, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Germany and Turkey. During his visits, the politician reiterates that Japan’s consistent policy of supporting Ukraine remains unchanged.

According to foreign affairs information, the head of Tokyo’s diplomacy will inform the Ukrainian side about the details of the aid projects that Japan is proposing to Kyiv. In February, a conference will be held in Tokyo to promote the economic reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be attended by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Smihal. Kamikava will consult with the Ukrainian side about the detailed program of the conference and will participate in the “handover ceremony of the large-scale electrical equipment needed for winter aid,” according to the ministry.

Since the beginning of 2022, Tokyo has strongly condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and participated in international sanctions against Moscow.