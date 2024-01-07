Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Sunday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Sunday #news #summary

Japanese Foreign Minister Jóko Kamikawa traveled to Ukraine on Sunday to meet with his counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba, and to assure him of Tokyo’s continued support, MTI reports based on a statement from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kamikava began his two-week tour on Friday, which will include visits to Poland, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Germany and Turkey. During his visits, the politician reiterates that Japan’s consistent policy of supporting Ukraine remains unchanged.

According to foreign affairs information, the head of Tokyo’s diplomacy will inform the Ukrainian side about the details of the aid projects that Japan is proposing to Kyiv. In February, a conference will be held in Tokyo to promote the economic reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be attended by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Smihal. Kamikava will consult with the Ukrainian side about the detailed program of the conference and will participate in the “handover ceremony of the large-scale electrical equipment needed for winter aid,” according to the ministry.

Since the beginning of 2022, Tokyo has strongly condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and participated in international sanctions against Moscow.

Also Read:  5 scenarios for Ukraine in 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Point out 20 locations for physical therapy to cure office syndrome that are worth visiting in 2024.
Point out 20 locations for physical therapy to cure office syndrome that are worth visiting in 2024.
Posted on
Mountain rescuers: Risk of people dying | Sweden
Mountain rescuers: Risk of people dying | Sweden
Posted on
Military experts say there is no evidence that Israel has succeeded in defeating Hamas
Military experts say there is no evidence that Israel has succeeded in defeating Hamas
Posted on
Current account, the ranking of the cheapest: where the ATM commissions, credit cards, fines and taxes come in
Current account, the ranking of the cheapest: where the ATM commissions, credit cards, fines and taxes come in
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News