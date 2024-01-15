Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Sunday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Sunday #news #summary

Neither Russia nor Ukraine can successfully implement their tank attack tactics on the front.

The flat terrain and the abundance of drones in the sky make surprise impossible

Riley Bailey, an expert on Russia at the Institute for the Study of War in Washington, told Business Insider.

“A lot of mechanized maneuver warfare is based on some level of surprise, the ability to advance quickly and surprise the enemy. According to all indications, this is not really possible along the current face line,” he said. One of the reasons for this is the flat landscape of eastern and southern Ukraine – columns of armored vehicles have nowhere to hide. In some areas, “everything is flat and you can see anyone walking for miles,” Bailey said.

Another reason there are so many drones in the sky: Both Russia and Ukraine rely heavily on surveillance and attack drones, with soldiers saying the skies are thick with drones during some battles.

According to the expert, this is also why Russia and Ukraine suffered losses when they tried to deploy tank columns and other armored vehicles. Significantly, however, Ukraine quickly abandoned this costly and ineffective tactic, while Russia repeated the tank attacks several times, suffering heavy losses.

The lack of vehicle and tank breakthroughs, and the difficulty for both sides to surprise each other, contributed to the brutal nature of the battle and the fact that neither side achieved a major breakthrough

– explains the expert.