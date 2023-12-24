Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Sunday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Sunday #news #summary

The Office of the President of Ukraine named the six EU countries that did not join the declaration on security guarantees provided to Ukraine. These are the following:

Austria,

Croatia,

Poland,

Hungary,

Slovakia,

Malta.

This was announced by Andrey Sibiga, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, on one of the national TV channels.

I believe that all but these states have the political will to join the declaration

– said Szibiga.

He pointed out that the leadership of Hungary and Slovakia openly opposes military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, Andriy Jermak, the head of the presidential office, held a meeting with the leaders of 32 countries about the security guarantees provided to Ukraine, including EU representatives.

United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, Albania, Belgium, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Diplomats of North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Turkey and the EU.