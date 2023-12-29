Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Thursday #news #summary

The Russian Federation may be hiding the number of people who died in the explosion of the Kahovsk hydroelectric power station on June 6, while at least a hundred people lost their lives, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Citing information from the Associated Press (AP), the paper informs that the Russian administration deliberately concealed the true number of victims of the floods in the Kherson region, even though at least hundreds of people died in the city of Oleszki alone.

An AP investigation found that Russian occupation authorities significantly and deliberately underestimated the death toll

– the press agency is quoted as saying.

Russian authorities took control of issuing death certificates, immediately removed bodies that were not claimed by relatives, prevented local health workers and volunteers from attending to the dead, and threatened them if they did not follow instructions, he claims. citing reports from the Associated Press locals.

The Russian narrative is that 59 people drowned in the area they controlled. However, the agency obtained information from health workers and volunteers who kept records of deaths in Oleszki and buried the bodies. According to their testimony, the mass graves were dug up and the unidentified bodies taken away and never seen again.

In addition, the journalists conducted about a dozen interviews with other residents, rescue volunteers and people who had recently fled the area. According to local residents, during the first three days of the flood, representatives of the occupying authorities were nowhere to be seen and fled, despite initially asking people “not to worry”.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - The Polish president vetoed the amendment to the law affecting public media

The AP reports that Russia’s state emergency services returned to Oleski on the afternoon of June 9 and prohibited doctors from issuing death certificates to flood victims, while they were still allowed to issue certificates for other causes of death.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Enea wants compensation for Ostrołęka. The management board intends to sue the company’s former management
Enea wants compensation for Ostrołęka. The management board intends to sue the company’s former management
Posted on
Competition: Win a mega package with PlayStation 5 games
Competition: Win a mega package with PlayStation 5 games
Posted on
The amount of money that the National Arena produced for the Capital City Hall!
The amount of money that the National Arena produced for the Capital City Hall!
Posted on
Do América and Atlas exchange Salvador Reyes for Camilo Vargas? the truth about the viral rumor
Do América and Atlas exchange Salvador Reyes for Camilo Vargas? the truth about the viral rumor
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News