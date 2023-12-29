Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Thursday #news #summary

The Russian Federation may be hiding the number of people who died in the explosion of the Kahovsk hydroelectric power station on June 6, while at least a hundred people lost their lives, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Citing information from the Associated Press (AP), the paper informs that the Russian administration deliberately concealed the true number of victims of the floods in the Kherson region, even though at least hundreds of people died in the city of Oleszki alone.

An AP investigation found that Russian occupation authorities significantly and deliberately underestimated the death toll

– the press agency is quoted as saying.

Russian authorities took control of issuing death certificates, immediately removed bodies that were not claimed by relatives, prevented local health workers and volunteers from attending to the dead, and threatened them if they did not follow instructions, he claims. citing reports from the Associated Press locals.

The Russian narrative is that 59 people drowned in the area they controlled. However, the agency obtained information from health workers and volunteers who kept records of deaths in Oleszki and buried the bodies. According to their testimony, the mass graves were dug up and the unidentified bodies taken away and never seen again.

In addition, the journalists conducted about a dozen interviews with other residents, rescue volunteers and people who had recently fled the area. According to local residents, during the first three days of the flood, representatives of the occupying authorities were nowhere to be seen and fled, despite initially asking people “not to worry”.

The AP reports that Russia’s state emergency services returned to Oleski on the afternoon of June 9 and prohibited doctors from issuing death certificates to flood victims, while they were still allowed to issue certificates for other causes of death.