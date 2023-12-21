Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday news summary

#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Thursday #news #summary

The license of the company that produces the programs of the Russian news service Sputnik in Armenia will be temporarily suspended for thirty days after one of Sputnik’s newsreaders made insulting statements about the country in November, Euractiv reported based on the decision of the committee responsible for television and radio.

According to the commission’s statement, the TV announcer close to the Kremlin also encouraged illegal activities – for this reason, the broadcaster’s license will be suspended for thirty days.

The decision was condemned by Russia’s ambassador in Yerevan. According to their statement, the purpose of this move is to further worsen Russian-Armenian relations.

In another, unrelated case, the channel was fined $1,200 for making statements that “did not correspond to reality” and “were capable of inciting panic” in Armenia in another broadcast.

Since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, more and more countries have suspended the TV channels Sputnik and Russian Today, which communicate Russian messages abroad, and their respective websites – in the European Union, for example, the two media were banned in March.

At the same time, Szputnik has been able to operate freely in Armenia, which is basically pro-Russian. True, after thirty days it can be available again in the country.