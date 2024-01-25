Index – Abroad – School horror: an 18-year-old killed his fellow student in Germany

#Index #School #horror #18yearold #killed #fellow #student #Germany

The incident happened around 10.20 in the morning. The local police first reported the crime on X, and then they wrote that

the victim is dead and the student suspect is on the run.

It is understood that the victim was a female student. The killer attacked him with a knife and then fled the scene in a vehicle. The arriving paramedics tried to revive the girl, but failed.

Due to the murder, the school was evacuated and the students were taken to a designated assembly area. In the meantime, 15-20 police cars arrived at the school, and they started chasing the suspected student with great force. Police later reported that they had captured the fugitive shortly after 1 p.m. after he was involved in a traffic accident. The perpetrator was also injured in the accident.

Update 3: Suspect has been arrested! — Mannheim Police (@PolizeiMannheim) January 25, 2024

Police also revealed that the killer and the victim had a previous relationship, which may have been related to the murder. In their latest statement, they also mentioned that the victim had already complained to the police about physical abuse against the man in November 2023.

They added: the case is being investigated, and the Heidelberg prosecutor’s office is expected to propose the arrest of the arrested young man on Friday.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!