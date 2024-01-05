Index – Abroad – Suicide-prevention steel netting was pulled under the Golden Gate Bridge

#Index #Suicideprevention #steel #netting #pulled #Golden #Gate #Bridge

Director of Public Affairs Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz said that the works started in 2018, but they had to face many delays and resistance from people who did not want to change the shape of the landmark or found it too expensive to install the network, reports The Guardian.

Those who fought for more safety measures said the net was long overdue;

The Golden Gate Bridge has long been known as one of the deadliest suicide sites in the world.

The paper contacted Kevin Hines, the man who attempted suicide from the bridge in September 2000. According to him, he regretted his actions the moment he let go of the barrier. The then 19-year-old miraculously survived the fall. After the incident, it was discovered that Hines suffers from bipolar disorder.

If the net had been there, the police would have stopped me and I would have gotten the help I needed immediately and I would never have broken my back, broken three vertebrae, and never had to go through this difficult journey. I am so thankful that a small group of like-minded people never gave up on something so important

he said.

Dayna Whitmer, whose son Matthew jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2007, said her son – whose body was never found – would have been deterred by the nets.

The commemoration of the net’s completion is expected to take place in April.

