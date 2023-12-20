Index – Abroad – The 2021 Berlin elections must be repeated

#Index #Berlin #elections #repeated

The 2021 Bundestag election was held more than two years ago. The current repetition was decided by the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. According to the decision, there were such serious deficiencies on election day, September 26, 2021, that a new vote must be held in some constituencies. The election must be repeated in 455 voting precincts and the corresponding postal voting districts, said presiding judge Doris König.

The repeat election must be conducted with two votes, i.e. first and second round voting.

The verdict is based on an election review complaint by the CDU/CSU Bundestag faction. In November 2022, the Bundestag decided with the votes of the factions of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP that the election should be partially repeated – in 327 of the capital’s 2,256 voting districts and 104 of the 1,507 postal voting districts.

The CDU/CSU Bundestag faction said this was illegal, in part because the Bundestag did not declare the election invalid in six constituencies contested by the federal caucus.

One possible date for the replay could be February 11, 2024. The repeated election must be held within 60 days. The last possible day would be February 11, according to Stephan Bröchler, Berlin’s state election official. This is the last Sunday before school starts again in Berlin after the winter break. However, the date is not yet final, it must be announced in the official gazette.

It is unlikely that the repeated Berlin election will completely change the balance of power in the Bundestag. However, it can have a significant impact on the left-wing party. The party entered the parliament in the Bundestag election solely thanks to the basic mandate clause. Although it did not reach five percent, it won three direct mandates, two of them in Berlin through Gesine Lötzsch and Gregor Gysi, writes Spiegel.

The repeat election must be held under the same electoral law as the 2021 vote. The Federal Constitutional Court only recently decided that the 2020 election law reform on which it is based is constitutional. The electoral law has since been reformed again. However, these changes will not be applied to the repeat election.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!