Index – Abroad – The accused flew into the air and threw himself at the judge after his request for bail was rejected

A judge and a police officer in Clark County, Nevada, were injured Wednesday afternoon after a defendant who had been denied bail threw himself on the bench and attacked the judge, Fox News reports.

According to a spokesperson for the Clark County District Court, the incident occurred while Judge Mary Kay Holthus was reading the verdict of the defendant, Deobra Redden, who was charged with aggravated assault. In a video released by Fox News, Redden’s attorney can be seen asking a judge to place his client on probation.

I think it’s time to try something else

– answered Judge Holthus, who could not have guessed what kind of emotions he would provoke in the accused with this sentence.

Redden can then be seen on the video practically flying in the air above the bench with his arms and legs outstretched before landing on the referee.

Although the judge was injured in the incident, he did not require hospital treatment. The police officer seen in the video, who tries to crush Redden, also suffered injuries, but he had to be taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition.

We pay tribute to your staff, law enforcement and all those who restrained the accused

– the court said, adding that they will review the protocol and do everything to protect the judiciary and their employees.

Redden did not do well with the action, in addition to the previous charge, he was charged with one count of violence against an official causing significant injury and assault, as well as two counts of violence against an official.

