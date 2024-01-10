Index – Abroad – The American defense minister was hospitalized due to a serious illness

#Index #American #defense #minister #hospitalized #due #illness

The US president learned several weeks late that Defense Minister Lloyd Austin had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, local time on Tuesday, said John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesman, who said that “it is not ideal that the leadership should not know about such a situation for such a long time”. .

According to the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with the disease in early December and underwent a “minimally invasive” surgery on December 22, 2023, and was able to return home the next day after the procedure. However, on January 1, the minister was hospitalized again due to a urinary tract infection, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The White House only learned at the beginning of January that Lloyd Austin was being treated for health problems at the Walter Reed military hospital near Washington, and US President Joe Biden did not know about the diagnosis of prostate cancer and the operation on December 22 until Tuesday, Kirby said at his press conference, noting , that “it shouldn’t be done this way”.

According to a statement from Walter Reed Hospital, 70-year-old Lloyd Austin’s disease was diagnosed at an early stage and his prognosis is “excellent”. He was hospitalized again due to post-operative complications, but his condition is improving and he is expected to fully recover, which may still be a long process, the hospital said.

In the announcement, they added that the Minister of Defense never fell into an unconscious state during his treatment, and he did not have to be put under anesthesia.

It is common practice in the United States for senior executives to disclose information about their health. Lloyd Austin was widely criticized for failing to do so. The minister later apologized and said he would “do this better” in the future, MTI reported.

(Cover photo by Lloyd Austin on December 7, 2022. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!