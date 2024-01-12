Index – Abroad – The Americans and the British have launched new strikes against Yemen

#Index #Americans #British #launched #strikes #Yemen

Hungarian time, at dawn on Friday, a joint American-British military strike was the first action against Islamic extremists. At first, they said they had carried out attacks on 60 different targets in 16 different locations, killing (according to the rebels) at least five people.

The Pentagon has since released new information at a press conference on Friday evening Hungarian time. According to the BBC, they reported that all things considered so far

the rebels were struck at “slightly less than 30 locations”.

In other words, after the strikes reported for the first time, new ones could be carried out. The head of the operation, Douglas A. Sims ll. Lt. Gen. said in the current briefing that a total of 150 shells were fired by units of the Eisenhower Marine Strike Group. According to him, in most cases, they attacked targets that were not militarily fortified, and they expect that the strikes caused only small casualties.

In fact, the strikes may have occurred in two installments

At first, it was not even clear to the foreign press whether there had been another strike against the 20, or why the lieutenant general talked about approximately 30 locations (compared to the 16 reported at first).

According to CNN, Douglas A. Sims later explained in detail that the strikes against Yemen had actually split into two parts the previous night:

For the first time, the 16 strikes that were announced earlier took place.

Then “almost immediately” another decision was made to carry out 12 more strikes. These were carried out 30-60 minutes after the first strikes.

The official also pointed out that on Friday the 20th also fired a ballistic missile used against ships, but that missile did not find its target. In his opinion, this may indicate that there is some confusion among the 20s, and that they themselves do not necessarily know what military equipment they have left functional.

According to the BBC, a spokesman added that the combat capabilities of the 20 had been reduced to such an extent that the extremists would no longer be able to carry out a strike similar to the one they launched on Tuesday against American and British warships (they fired 21 missiles and drones).

In our Friday evening summary, we wrote in detail about this missile incident and about the possible consequences of the conflict.

Joe Biden also stated that he approved the strikes

On Friday, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the US president warned the rebels that more strikes could come if the situation did not change.

We guarantee we’ll respond if the twentysomethings continue their outrageous behavior

he said.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser John Kirby said that Biden had previously approved the strikes and that he was constantly informed of developments. and about possible responses after Tuesday’s attack on American warships. He added that the president’s goal is to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

The strike locations on a map

In the meantime, the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies, a research center dealing with Yemen, has also published a map of where the Westerners may have carried out strikes based on incoming reports.

Based on this, it can be seen that it was a wide-ranging series of actions carried out in different parts of the country.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!