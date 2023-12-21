Index – Abroad – The criminal case of one of Viktor Orbán’s allies continues

On August 11, the Bosnian Federal Prosecutor’s Office indicted Milorad Dodik on the basis of the section of the Criminal Code, according to which an official who does not comply with, does not implement or obstructs the decisions of the High Representative of the international community can be sentenced to imprisonment from six months to five years , and in addition, he is banned from his official activities.

According to the report of the Bosnian news portal Klix.ba, on Wednesday the judge presiding over the trial first reprimanded the defendant and his legal team for behaving in a manner unbecoming of the court, and finally Milorad Dodik’s lawyers requested the postponement of the trial on procedural grounds and citing that four members of the prosecution he was biased in the case, therefore he cannot participate in the trial, MTI said.

The president of the Republika Srpska is accused of refusing to take into account the decisions of Christian Schmidt, the high representative of the international community.

The political and constitutional system of Bosnia and Herzegovina is determined by the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement that ended the Bosnian War. According to this, the country consists of two parts, the Republika Srpska (Bosnia) and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The institution of the chief representative of the international community was also created at that time: the representative has the right to enact and suspend laws.

Milorad Dodik has repeatedly stated over the past twenty years that Bosnia and Herzegovina is dysfunctional as a state and that the Republika Srpska should become independent. The trial was adjourned until January 17.

As we wrote earlier, Viktor Orbán recently received the Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, in the Carmelite monastery.

(Cover photo: Milorad Dodik on April 14, 2023. Photo: Milos Miskov / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images Hungary)

