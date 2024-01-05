Index – Abroad – The deprivation of the mandate of the Polish Minister of the Interior was invalidated

#Index #deprivation #mandate #Polish #Minister #Interior #invalidated

The removal of the mandate of Mariusz Kaminski and another opposition representative, Maciej Wasik, was signed by the Speaker of the Sejm on December 21, after the court sentenced the two representatives to prison terms.

The chamber of the Supreme Court (SN) in charge of extraordinary audit cases found on Friday:

The deprivation of Kaminski’s mandate was illegal because President Andrzej Duda already pardoned the politician in 2015.

The chamber made a similar decision in Wasik’s case on Thursday.

Kaminski and Wasik are representatives of the currently opposition Law and Justice (PiS) and former heads of the Polish Anti-Corruption Agency (CBA). Kaminski was interior minister until the end of November, and Wasik was deputy interior minister in the PiS government until the beginning of December.

Their case goes back to the period of the first PiS government (2005-2007), when Kaminski was the head of the CBA and Wasik was his deputy. In 2007, the CBA’s anti-corruption operation was organized, as a result of which two colleagues of the then Minister of Agriculture were later convicted of corruption.

Kaminski and Wasik, on the other hand, were accused of exceeding their authority in connection with the provocation, and in 2015 they were sentenced to three years in prison. In November 2015, Andrzej Duda granted a presidential pardon to the politicians who had not been convicted.

However, the SN ordered a new procedure against them in June this year, and in December they were sentenced to two years in prison.

Justice Minister Adam Bodnar linked the SN’s decision on Friday with the judicial reform initiated by the PiS government after 2015 and questioned by the European Union. “The status of judges (…) needs to be resolved,” Bodnar referred to the judges who, according to some, were appointed illegally during the reform.

Piotr Prusinowski, the president of the SN labor chamber, cast doubt on the status of the extraordinary inspection chamber on Friday and announced that Kaminski’s appeal will also be assessed by the body he manages.

Indeed, Szymon Holownia directed the appeal of Kaminski and Wasik directly to the labor chamber (where there are “old judges” in the majority).

Malgorzata Manowska, president of SN, underlined in her official statement on Friday, however,

Holownia made an attempt to designate judges who meet certain requirements, to circumvent the applicable legislation, when he applied directly to the labor chamber.

PiS representative Marcin Warchol announced on Friday that his party filed a prosecutor’s report against Holownia. The Speaker of the House is suspected of committing a crime by PiS, as Holownia “herself selected” an SN member to whom he forwarded the case of Kaminski and Wasik, Warchol said.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!