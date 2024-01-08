Index – Abroad – The former athlete of Ferencváros was injured with an anti-tank grenade in Israel

#Index #athlete #Ferencváros #injured #antitank #grenade #Israel

Dósa D. Bálint, a former Ferencváros handball player and Tatai AC player, decided to join the armed forces in Israel in 2021. Although the former athlete is a Christian, upon arriving in the Jewish state, a fateful “calling” called him to the Israeli soldiers.

“I was designated as a paratrooper, the training lasted a total of 12 months,” said Dósa to Blikk, who had no previous military experience and had never jumped out of an airplane.

It was a very hard, much rougher strain than what I experienced as an athlete in training or anywhere else. If you had asked me before the training, I would have said that it is impossible for a person to go through such a thing

– the former handball player, who eventually became a parachute scout of Unit 202, revealed about his training.

As is well known, on October 7, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and massacred thousands of people. At the time of what happened, Dósa D. Bálint was at their base with his unit. In the days following the attack, they were sent to three kibbutzim to identify and, if necessary, eliminate any militants who might still be hiding there. He added that he was also there in Be’eri, where Ilan Weisz, a 56-year-old Hungarian citizen, was killed.

Dósa was finally sent to Gaza, where he arrived with his unit on November 4, and where he worked until the ceasefire.

Our task was to occupy a school building that was used as a shelter by the terrorists. After we did that and the building was empty, we had to provide covering fire for the other units of the regiment to occupy the buildings assigned to them. However, in the meantime, a terrorist somehow managed to get between us, he saw where we were shooting from, so he sent a rocket at us

Dósa said, then added, a grenade hit the wall next to them, and the explosion scattered shrapnel.

One of the biggest ones hit me in the upper thigh, but I thank the Lord that it penetrated a few inches past my hamstring. If it went any further, I could have bled to death immediately

he recalled. As he said, he was in a difficult situation, because it was difficult to put a bandage on his bleeding wound due to the location of the injury.

The Hungarian soldier was eventually taken to the hospital and recently returned home. Despite what happened, Dósa declared that he would return to the battlefield if he recovered. He said that “God intended this task for him”.

