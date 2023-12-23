Index – Abroad – The Israeli soldiers liquidated dozens of Hamas terrorists with a clever ruse

In central Gaza, Israeli soldiers discovered a cache of weapons in a children’s home. Mortars, RPGs and other explosives were found in the Palestinian facility.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ambushed Hamas in southern Gaza City, killing dozens of terrorists. During a ground operation in southern Gaza City, IDF troops opened fire in a deceptive manner with the aim of forcing dozens of militants to flee into a building used as a command center.

After that, a fighter jet struck the building, killing Hamas fighters who ran into the house.

The Times of Israel reported on the incident.

Weapons storage in a children’s home in Gaza

Also in the southern part of Gaza City – according to the IDF’s report – snipers of the Yiftah Brigade killed several Hamas militants who were preparing to attack the Israeli troops. The IDF added that the brigade hit several buildings used by Hamas in the district.

According to The Times of Istael, the incidents in Gaza show that although the IDF has operational control over the territory, they still have to fight smaller Hamas cells, which attack from ambush.

In central Gaza, the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade found a cache of weapons in a children’s home, the IDF reported. Israeli soldiers discovered mortars, RPGs and other explosives in the Palestinian facility.

(Cover photo: Israeli airstrike in the central part of the Gaza Strip on December 22, 2023. Photo: Mohamed Szaber / MTI / EPA)

