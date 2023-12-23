Index – Abroad – The Polish president vetoed the amendment to the law affecting public media

The legislation foresees 3 billion zlotys (263 billion forints) in the budget for the public media. Andrzej Duda announced on the X community platform that he cannot sign the bill under the circumstances of “flagrant violation of the constitution and the basic principles of the democratic rule of law”.

According to the head of state, first of all, the public media “must be put in order fairly and in accordance with the law”. In his post, the Polish head of state also informed that he will immediately submit his own draft law to the Sejm after the holidays, which will retain the appropriations for teacher salary increases and other expenses included in the budget.

Andrzej Duda called on Szymon Holownia, the Speaker of the Sejm and Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, the President of the Senate, to

an extraordinary session of both houses is urgently called to discuss and adopt the draft “this year”.

The president emphasized that in the current situation it is not acceptable to finance the public media through the additional legislation voted by the parliamentary majority.

