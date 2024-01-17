Index – Abroad – The powerless state: the country controlled by mafia groups from prisons

#Index #powerless #state #country #controlled #mafia #groups #prisons

Ecuador has been struggling with serious public security problems since 2021, as a power vacuum was created in the country’s underworld three years ago, which led to serious prison showdowns between rival drug cartels.

After a while, even the streets became the scene of armed conflicts between aggressive gangs.

It is important to know that criminal organizations have a large number of members, so it is difficult to place them after their capture, because the penitentiary institutions struggle with underfunding. These two factors resulted in the state completely losing control over certain prisons, and thus the showdowns between the convicts that started the cycle of violence could take place.

The previous president, Guillermo Lasso, and his government proved powerless to deal with the crisis.

However, in a twist of fate, while the population of the cities on the Pacific coast was constantly terrorized and actively harassed by the mafia, the country’s parliament initiated a no-confidence procedure against the head of state due to a completely different corruption charge. López Obrador did not wait for the verdict, rather he resigned voluntarily.

The message came from within the prison walls

The early October election Daniel Noboa, was won by the son of a banana plantation oligarch who campaigned on the promise that he would wipe out the country’s population with violent drug cartels that terrorized the country. Entering the second month of his presidency

the underworld immediately put the young, 36-year-old head of state to the test when, on January 7, Los Choneros and other criminal organizations launched coordinated, violent fear-mongering operations across the country.

The reason given for the show of force is that Noboa wants to transfer the gang members to other prisons (in addition to creating a huge new prison on the Salvadoran model), in order to break the monopoly and organizational structure of the various violent organizations that dominate the prisons. Many convicts fear that if they are transferred, they will be killed by rival organizations that dominate other prisons. So the free gang members – to publicly protest the transfer – invaded a TV channel and took the entire crew hostage. Meanwhile, the accomplices inside took control of more prisons and kidnapped several prison guards, who are still being held.

According to the news so far, at least sixteen people have been killed in the terrorist attacks.

This is not the first time that gangs have openly and violently defied the state in the South American country. Since 2021, several judges, prosecutors and even a presidential candidate who campaigned for violent action against gangs, Fernando Villavicencio, have also fallen victim to the cartels. About 600 people have lost their lives in recent prison riots and prison massacres in the last three years.

They dictate from the center of smuggling

The operations center of the criminal organizations is located on the country’s Pacific coast Guayaquil. On the one hand, this port city is a key stop for drug smuggling coming from Peru and Colombia and continuing from there to Europe, Asia and North America. On the other hand, there are also two huge prisons here, the Litoral Penitentiary is in Regional (provincial prison). These monsters keep roughly 10,000 gang members locked up. These are the penitentiaries from which a substantial part of particularly violent organizations are controlled.

The mafia can move the strings from here because these places are actually prisons in name only.

In reality, criminal organizations have taken control of the entire infrastructure, i.e. they operate as closed criminal cities. They decide who can enter and who can leave the premises of the institute. Speaking to the newspaper El País, a prison guard recalled that a parallel society actually operates in prisons:

“They have their own shops. At Regional, as soon as you walk in, they serve you fried chicken and other food from a buffet cart. And these enterprises serve to maintain the social structure that they have created”

– explained the prison guard, who spoke anonymously, to the Spanish newspaper.

The low salary of judicial workers is also ridiculous

The obvious question may arise as to how the chickens, the cafeteria car, and the weapons (including bombs) of past and recent prison riots, as well as alcohol and drugs, got inside the prison walls. There are two different narratives in the foreign press. According to one, inmates use drones to obtain illegal items and weapons. According to the other, it is simply a question of the state organization responsible for the supervision of prisons SNAI so corrupt and underfunded that

the guards bring in the forbidden items to the convicts for good money.

As early as 2021, the American Commission on Human Rights warned Ecuador in a report that the prison system, due to years of government neglect, is suffering from such serious corruption problems that the inmates are now governing the institutions themselves.

They operate completely separately from the state

This illegal self-government is organized as follows: the leader of the strongest gang appoints a manager to each network. This manager is responsible for conflict resolution and reports to the leader at the top of the hierarchy. He also charges rent because, as mentioned, these institutions are overloaded to the extreme, so unless someone wants to sleep on the floor, they have to pay for the cells. Renting one bed in a four-bed room (consisting of two bunk beds) costs approximately 300 dollars (104,000 forints at the current exchange rate), good private rooms with air conditioning cost 1,500 dollars (519,000 forints).

In many cases, prison conflicts break out because of places, but in addition to the fact that many do not get a room, the gangs also fight bloody wars for each prison wing, since such a ward brings roughly 20 thousand dollars (i.e. six million forints) a month to the gang leader who takes over.

These are the strongest bands

Seven criminal organizations are known to have invaded the prisons of Guayaquil. THE Regional a building consisting of three precincts, all three a The Choneros manages it. Choneros was in a monopoly position in the underworld deals for a long time, until the head of the organization was murdered by unknown criminals at the end of 2020. Jorge Luis Zambranot. After that, the smaller gangs that had been loyal to Zambranó slowly began to become independent from the parent organization, and then came into open conflict with it. The first prison massacre occurred two months after the drug lord’s death, on February 23, 2021, in another prison in Guayaquil Penitentiary. The result was that not only the entire Ecuadorian penal system, but also the streets of the country went up in flames.

A Penitentiary It consists of 12 buildings. Formerly the Choneros, but nowadays six different gangs control these dozen buildings. It emerges from three Zambrano Chonerosa: a The Wolves (which is probably responsible for the death of the presidential candidate), a Tiguerones is in Chone Killers. In addition to these, certain districts are international Latin Kingsthat is Fatal Eagles is in Mafia is managed by an organization named These gangs deal with all the illegal activities that exist, drug trafficking, running prostitutes, taking protection money, kidnapping, street robbery and many others.

It was only a matter of time before all hell broke loose

Ecuador has not really been the master of its prisons for a long time. The entire delicate administrative balance was maintained only by the unity of the Los Choneros gang, which instead of the state kept the smaller organizations in check. Once the power of the Zambaranos was shaken, chaos reigned and it became evident that Ecuadorian governments could not manage the situation, due to the underfunding and corruption of the state violence organizations.

Today, these prisons operate as separate entities within the state, from which they direct their operations that terrorize society.

After the January 7 terrorist attacks, the new president, Noboa, declared a 60-day state of emergency and then declared in a speech that the country was “in an internal armed conflict.” The 36-year-old president is trying to remedy the re-igniting crisis with the army, which Ecuador’s other uniformed organizations have not been able to deal with effectively so far. The powers of the military were significantly expanded when 22 gangs operating in the country were classified as terrorist organizations by a presidential decree. However, the decisive action has only resulted in a stalemate for the time being. Guayaquil its prisons have been completely surrounded by the army, and the soldiers are still keeping a watchful eye on the criminal organizations that are also taking the prison guards hostage.

(Cover photo: Military officers search a car for illegal items at La Marín on January 12, 2024 in Quito. Photo: Franklin Jacome / Agencia Press South / Getty Images)

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

