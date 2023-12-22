Index – Abroad – The Prague shooter may have smuggled several weapons in larger bags

#Index #Prague #shooter #smuggled #weapons #larger #bags

As we reported on Index, on December 21, a 24-year-old man started a premeditated carnage at the Faculty of Arts of Károly University in Prague. During the attack, at least 15 people lost their lives, while 24 were injured – ten of them were hospitalized in a serious condition.

Over the course of the night, several things were revealed about how the man, who was otherwise attending the university, was able to smuggle his firearm into the university – as the police have since revealed, the man used an AR-15 light semi-automatic rifle during the shooting. According to the rector of the university

the shooter coming to Prague from the countryside could smuggle his weapon in with his larger luggage.

And according to rector Milena Králícková, this was not noticeable because it is quite common for students to arrive with larger luggage, as the university is not only attended by students from Prague. Although, as the rector stated, they cannot confirm this for the time being, it is currently only an assumption.

At the same time, police chief Martin Vondrásek said that several firearms were found in the university building during the night-long investigation, so it is also likely that the attacker could have hidden his weapons in a larger piece of luggage.

A day of mourning was ordered for December 23 in the Czech Republic

After the tragic incident, the government together with the President of the Republic Petr Pavel held an extraordinary government meeting, at the end of which it was announced that a day of mourning was ordered on December 23, Saturday, during which all bells in the Czech Republic will ring at noon.

We ask all citizens of the Czech Republic to remember the victims with a minute of silence at noon on December 23

– said Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

At a joint press conference with Fiala, the President of the Republic Pavel expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and also expressed his sadness and impotent rage at the massacre. He also urged everyone not to try to exploit the incident for any purpose.

I request everyone not to abuse this tragic incident. Do not use it politically, attack the police, or use it for disinformation

Pavel appealed to the Czechs. By the way, the President of the Republic mentioned the latter because false rumors began to spread on X, which was called Twitter in her maiden name, that the perpetrator was a Ukrainian refugee.

This is not true, the perpetrator may be from Hostoun, located 22.9 kilometers from Prague, with a population of approximately 1,200 – during the evening, the police also searched the mass murderer’s home, where, according to press reports, they found several rudimentary, home-made explosive devices in addition to other legally held weapons.

By the way, the police closed the Jan Palacha square, which gives space to the university, until 12:30 in the evening, from which the residents of the area could neither go in nor out, which, according to the coverage of Dennik N, not many people were happy about.

There will be no Friday games

Due to the incident, the Czech hockey league announced that the meetings of the 29th round scheduled for Friday will be postponed in order to remember the victims. According to league president Martin Loukota, the decision was supported by all the clubs involved.

By the way, even before the official announcement, Dynamo Sparta indicated that they did not want to take part in their already packed match on Friday.

Friday night in the packed O2 Arena should have been a celebration of ice hockey and entertainment for thousands of fans, but at this moment we are thinking of the families and loved ones of the victims, Sparta writes in its statement, which concludes by saying that it is unthinkable that in the arena the team and fans would have been happy with the points scored and the goals scored, while the parents, grandparents and friends of the victims mourn.

This happened before

As we reported on Index, a 24-year-old Czech citizen started a premeditated murder on December 22, and based on his social media page, he could have been preparing for the murder since December 9. During the night, the police stated that the man was informed of two similar shootings in Russia – all this was established based on his since-unreachable Telegram channel and other social media sites, although they added: the investigation is still in its initial phase.

By the way, the police already knew about the man that he was planning to commit suicide, so they informed the university about the possible danger an hour before the shooting, and there was also a police presence at the university.

At the same time, the police were waiting for the perpetrator in the wrong building.

The perpetrator would have had a meeting in the building on Celetná street at 2:20 p.m. – the police were waiting here as well – but in the end he started the massacre in the Jan Palach tér building of the university – the police squads arrived on the scene 12 minutes after the first shot.

The man may have killed his father and another unknown juvenile before the Prague massacre, but the police have not yet confirmed to 100 percent that there is a connection between the two cases.

In addition, both the police and the Ministry of the Interior stated that they do not consider the shooting to be a terrorist incident – according to Minister of the Interior Vit Rakusan, the perpetrator was not connected to any terrorist organization, while Police Chief Vondrášek previously announced – as we indicated above – that the perpetrator may have been inspired by Russian cases.

We followed exactly how the events took place earlier in this article in our continuously updated article, and in a separate article we also dealt with the

If you also feel that you need help, call the toll-free number 116-123 for those in crisis!

(Cover image: People light candles in front of the Charles University building in Prague, Czech Republic on December 21, 2023. Photo: Gabriel Kuchta / Getty Images)

