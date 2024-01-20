Index – Abroad – The remains of a September 11 victim were identified 22 years after the terrorist attack

John Ballantine Niven, 44, went to work on the morning of September 11, 2001. He was an assistant director at an insurance company whose office was on the 105th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center. His wife and 18-month-old son were waiting for him at home, but he could no longer return home. Because when the planes crashed, only four people from the workers of the south tower survived, and Niven was not among them, reports Blazemedia.

The New York doctors found Niven’s DNA traces 22 years after the tragedy, according to the statement of the mayor and the medical expert. In response, his wife also issued a touching statement in which she expressed her gratitude for the unceasing and devoted work of the local authorities.

It’s a real credit to the City of New York and the teams that have worked behind the scenes over the years to honor the ‘never forget’ mantra. My son and I are very grateful for this tremendous effort

said Ellen Niven.

After the planes hit, very few bodies were found in the Twin Towers, and very few could be identified. Only 40 percent of the 297 bodies on United Flight 93 have been identified in recent years.

In addition to Niven, two other victims were identified last September, but their names were not made public at the request of the families.

