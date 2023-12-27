Index – Abroad – The Serbian opposition leader continues his hunger strike despite his deteriorating health

#Index #Serbian #opposition #leader #continues #hunger #strike #deteriorating #health

Marinika Tepic and her five other colleagues have been on hunger strike for more than a week to demonstrate after the December 17 Serbian parliamentary elections, which they believe were rigged. Tepic, who ran in the colors of Serbia Against Violence in the opposition umbrella organization, which has a total of eleven parties, started a hunger strike on December 18 – since then, he only drinks intravenous fluids twice a day, but does not eat solid food.

At the same time, according to press reports, his health condition is constantly deteriorating due to the hunger strike that has lasted for nine days.

However, the 49-year-old politician continues her hunger strike at the office of the state election commission. In an interview with , he said that the next time the doctors examine him, they will probably advise him to give up his demonstration, but he said that

I will ask them to help me continue this fight. This is a fight for our freedom.

Tepic and his colleagues are accused of rigging the elections won by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) led by Aleksandar Vucic, as they included people from Bosnia and Kosovo on the voter lists in addition to the dead – according to the authorities, however, everything went well, but according to Germany and other international monitoring organizations in addition to the media situation and vote buying, SNS was also helped by other voting irregularities.

Since the election, the opposition umbrella party has organized demonstrations in Belgrade every day, but on Sunday it turned violent.

Clashes broke out between the demonstrators and the police several times, after which 38 people were detained by the Serbian police.

(Cover photo: Opposition leader Marinika Tepic speaks to members of the press at a protest in front of the headquarters of the Serbian Election Commission in Belgrade on December 19, 2023. Photo: Darko Vojinovic / MTI)

