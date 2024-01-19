Index – Abroad – The United Kingdom once again allows Europeans living in the island nation to settle

#Index #United #Kingdom #Europeans #living #island #nation #settle

The United Kingdom held their referendum on leaving the European Union back in 2016, which finally happened on January 1, 2021. This fundamentally changed the relations between the European Union and the British state, because as long as the United Kingdom was a member of the supranational organization, any EU citizen could freely move or take up work in the island country, but this ceased with Brexit.

Although the members of the European Commission and the British government have agreed that those EU citizens who moved to the island country before the withdrawal can exercise this right for the rest of their lives – the same goes for British citizens living in the European Union – however, the British government for this, he asked the nearly four million European citizens to register with the British Ministry of the Interior in a settlement program prescribed exclusively for them, the so-called in the EU settlement scheme – the deadline for this finally expired in June 2021.

However, many missed this deadline because the British government did not communicate properly.

For example, it was not indicated that those with a permanent settlement permit must also register – many believed that those with such a permit could automatically remain in the island nation even after its departure from the EU, and would not have to register in the EU settlement scheme.

In several cases, this led to an interesting situation – there was a man who was expelled from the country even though he had spent his entire life in the island country. For this reason, the NGO the3million, which deals with the rights of European citizens, has been campaigning for a long time so that Europeans who have done so can submit their applications again – according to their calculations, at least three million EU citizens could not register with the Ministry of the Interior for some reason.

The campaign can be said to be partially successful, because according to The Guardian, the British Home Office announced on January 19 that

once again allow EU citizens with permanent residence permits living in the UK to register.

According to the previous directives of the Ministry of the Interior, those who had a permanent residence permit but missed the deadline were often expelled – according to the current policy change, the applications of those with a permanent residence permit will be accepted, as it was assumed for reasonable reasons that they do not need to register.

Speaking to the paper, the3million NGO welcomed the decision, but their spokesperson added that the change is only a partial victory, because the updated guidance is not as clear as it could be – as it legally provides a complicated example of what constitutes “reasonable delay”. if someone submitted their application after the deadline, instead of stating that late applications from permanent residence permit holders would be automatically accepted.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!