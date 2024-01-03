Index – Abroad – The world’s most famous mother killer forever bears the marks of forced surgeries

#Index #worlds #famous #mother #killer #bears #marks #forced #surgeries

32-year-old Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent more than 8 years in prison for killing her mother, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome for years. The woman, who was recently released prematurely, spoke to People magazine about the agony she had to endure due to the forced, unjustified surgeries.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the newly released woman said that two of her salivary glands were removed during one of the forced operations. Gypsy Rose did not react well to the anesthesia when the procedure was performed and this made the recovery process quite difficult.

To this day, I have to clear my throat constantly, it’s been that way since the surgery, and the sound annoys people to no end

recalled Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The woman said that all this is because her saliva has been very thick since her salivary glands were removed. It turned out that her mother smeared Gypsy Rose’s gums with gum soothing gel before the operation so that it would appear during appointments that her daughter was drooling abnormally and regularly complained to the doctors about it. Finally, she removed her daughter’s salivary glands.

Gypsy also told the newspaper that when there was no doctor nearby, she asked her mother if the interventions were necessary, but she reacted with indignation and withdrawal of affection.

When he questioned his illnesses, his mother became aggressive

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe, Missouri, correctional facility a week ago after serving eight of a 10-year sentence for the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The mother suffered from projected Munchausen syndrome, which caused her daughter to undergo unnecessary medical procedures for years and abuse her in order to generate sympathy and more attention.

The bizarre child abuse resulted in the woman believing Gypsy Rose’s many fictitious, serious illnesses to those around her: she claimed that her daughter had leukemia as an infant and was brain damaged, so she had to be homeschooled and forced her into a pushchair. The abuse ended in 2015, when the girl stabbed her mother to death with her boyfriend. The boy was sentenced to life imprisonment and the girl to ten years in prison, but Gypsy Rose was able to be released earlier and millions around the world stood by her.

As a survivor of brutal child abuse, this docu-series chronicles my journey of liberation and self-discovery,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard said of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which debuts Jan. 5. Gypsy Rose said that in the series she can give herself openly and is not afraid to reveal the hidden parts of her life.

Gypsy Rose is ready for freedom

In the interview, he also talked about how his teenage years were like a roller coaster. Sometimes he was extremely obedient, and sometimes he rebelled against his mother. As he said, everything went well in the subordinate moments, he and his mother spent pleasant time, watched a movie and went to the zoo. But as soon as he rebelled a bit against the fate imposed on him and questioned his illnesses, domestic violence appeared, his mother usually vilified him, calling him, among other things, a child of the devil.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard defends her husband Ryan from hate comments: “Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me… besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire 🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️” pic.twitter.com/0zHZ58Xff4 — Pop Hive (@thepophive) January 3, 2024

Gypsy Rose now lives with her husband and is excited to continue her life in Louisiana.

I’m ready for freedom

he declared.

