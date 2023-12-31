Index – Abroad – The year ends with a volcanic eruption: on video, the ash cloud shoots into the sky in Kamchatka

The scientists registered two powerful eruptions one after the other, the first shot the ash cloud to a height of 5.5 kilometers, and half an hour later a level of 6.5 kilometers was also measured.

Referring to Vesti’s Telegram page, Magyar Nemzet wrote: after what happened, an orange alert was issued due to the danger of flying, because it is possible that some plumes of ash rose to a height of 7 kilometers, and this level could be a problem for low-flying planes.

As we wrote about earlier on the Index, a small eruption was detected at the crater already at the end of June, and then in the fall, the ash rose to a height of 14 kilometers. The authorities then issued a red alert, because the roads in the area were damaged, and the schools in the area were closed for security reasons.

The experts already indicated at that time: it is possible that ash and lava will erupt from the volcano again in the coming months. It seems that this happened on the last day of the year.

