Index – Abroad – There is a huge fire in Tenerife, the population has been evacuated

The Coordination Center for Emergency Services (CECOES) reported that a large fire broke out next to the TF – 1 highway, in the south of Tenerife, in an industrial warehouse in the area of ​​Parque de La Reina in the municipality of Arona, which is believed to be a composting plant, Canarian Weekly reports.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and are currently battling the flames to try and contain the flames, which could be seen for miles due to thick smoke.

Photo: Reader photo / Index

The cause of the fire was not available at press time, but residents in the area are being evacuated from other businesses, homes and a local dog shelter as a precaution.

The fire also caused long delays on the TF-1 freeway in the direction of Santa Cruz, and police are asking people to use extreme caution when driving in the area.

