Index – Abroad – These twins were born two minutes apart in Croatia, yet they were born in different years

According to Damir Roje, the head of the maternity hospital in Split, it is an unusual situation that the twins will celebrate their birthdays on different days, months and years. The doctor noted that there had never been such a case in his practice.

Twins have been born before and after midnight, but not on December 31 and New Year’s Day

he said, and at the same time congratulated the parents and wished the newborns a successful and happy life.

The mother of the twins is from Split, and this was her first delivery. He was also visited at the hospital by Blazenko Boban, the head of the Split-Dalmatian county, who told journalists: “what happened at the maternity hospital in Split on New Year’s Eve should also be a turning point in the demographic picture of Croatia.”

Most children were born in Split hospital last year, more than four thousand, added Damir Roje.

