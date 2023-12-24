Index – Abroad – They are the identified victims of the Prague mass murderer

#Index #identified #victims #Prague #mass #murderer

Following Thursday’s mass shooting at the Faculty of Humanities of Károly University in Prague, six of the 14 victims were officially identified through the media and social media channels, with the consent of their friends and family members.

Among the victims are university lecturers and students. Saturday was declared a day of mourning in the Czech Republic.

The victims identified so far were presented by expats.cz.

Lenka Hlávková, director of the Czech Institute of Musicology

Based on the verified information received from the family and with their permission, we announce that our colleague, director of the Institute of Musicology at Károly University, Lenka Hlávková, did not survive yesterday’s attack.

– wrote the Institute of Musicology on social media on Friday.

Jan Dlask, expert in Finnish and Swedish literature

It is with sadness that we received the news that Jan Dlask, Ph.D., a leading Czech expert on Finnish-Swedish literature and a teacher at @FF_CUNI. Dr. Dlask was a longtime friend of our embassy. His death hit us hard. My condolences to all the bereaved. pic.twitter.com/VJJLGMU1PE — Finland in Prague (@FinEmbPra) December 22, 2023

“We were saddened to hear the news that Jan Dlask, a leading Czech expert on Finnish-Swedish literature and a teacher at the Faculty of Humanities, has lost his life. Dlask was an old friend of our embassy. His death affects us deeply. We express our condolences to the bereaved,” writes the Embassy of Finland in Prague.

Dlask was also an expert on the Moomins, comic book characters created by Finnish writer and illustrator Tove Jansson.

Klára Holcová, student and athlete

“One of the victims of yesterday’s tragic attack at Károly University’s Faculty of Arts was our student, one of the league’s best points scorers, multiple medalist of the Czech championship, Klára Holcová,” writes her sports organization on Facebook.

Holcová competed in shooting, hammer throw and discus throw, studied archival science and Czech language and literature at Károly University.

Lucie Spindlerová, student and proofreader

Our colleague, the editor of Lidové noviny, a first-year student of the Czech language in deaf communication, and above all our friend, Lucie Spindlerová, did not survive yesterday’s attack at the Károly University Faculty of Arts

– the Czech newspaper Lidové noviny confirmed on Facebook.

Magdalena Krístková, student majoring in sign language communication

Magdalena Krístková also studied sign language communication at the Károly University Faculty of Arts. His church community confirmed the news of his death on social media on Friday.

It is with deep pain that we inform you that a member of our community, Magdalena Krístková, lost her life during yesterday’s attack on the Faculty of Arts of Károly University

– writes Evangelíci Roztoky.

