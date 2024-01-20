Index – Abroad – They would support Ukraine in a different way: Paris and Berlin are tense

#Index #support #Ukraine #Paris #Berlin #tense

“I will accept the leaders to whom the people have voted confidence,” announced the French president regarding the possible outcome of the American presidential election, meaning that former president Donald Trump could emerge victorious. He is willing to negotiate with “anyone” for France’s interests, Emmanuel Macron said.

He reminded that he had a dialogue with Trump in the last cycle as well. They found common ground on some issues, but not on others, such as taxation or climate protection.

Regardless of who wins the leadership of the White House, Europe must prepare for the possibility that the United States will set its priorities elsewhere. “We respect the same values, but democracy is in crisis,” Macron said, according to whom the US will primarily deal with itself and China.

According to the French president, Europeans should be aware of this.

That is why I want a stronger Europe that can defend itself and is not dependent on others

– argued Macron, according to whom he is preparing for the US presidential election, regardless of the result.

A Russian victory would undermine the world order based on international rules and make life “impossible” for Russia’s neighbors, the French president said of the war in Ukraine, as he announced that he would travel to Kiev in February to finalize a security agreement between France and Ukraine.

“We cannot let Russia win,” Macron insisted.

France plans to deliver about forty long-range missiles and “hundreds of bombs that our Ukrainian friends are waiting for,” he said. These complement previous French artillery, light tank and other military shipments, as well as the training of Ukrainian troops.

Paris criticizes Berlin’s separate passenger policy

Almost at the same time, the European Commission accused Germany of unilaterally and independently promising seven billion euros in support to Ukraine by bypassing the common fund.

France’s Thierry Breton, the commissioner responsible for the internal market, directly criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for offering the money to the attacked country, not through Brussels, but through the European Peace Fund, the Telegraph reported. The reaction is a symptom of the strained relationship between Paris and Berlin, EU diplomats believe.

Make no mistake: Germany is trying to get out of the European peace program

– warned Breton, who was appointed by President Macron at the beginning of the week to represent France in the new joint institution.

His stinging comment was made after Scholz said a week earlier: EU member states are not doing enough to support Ukraine. In doing so, he indirectly criticized Macron and France, whose aid is dwarfed by that of Germany.

Germany – unlike France – does not go to war

The EU is divided between governments that support Scholz’s warning and those that fear the derailment of the peace fund. This makes it possible for the member states that provided assistance to Ukraine to subsequently reclaim the weapons and equipment that were sent there.

Relations between the EU’s two most influential countries, France and Germany, have already soured over energy subsidies, the import of Chinese electric cars and the common defense policy.

Besides the United States, Germany is the most generous supporter of Ukraine. According to the data of the Kiel Institute, it has provided Kyiv with 17.1 billion euros so far, while according to the same source, France’s support is just over half a billion euros, 544 million euros to be exact – which is a minuscule amount compared to German aid. The United Kingdom is in third place behind the USA and Germany with 6.6 billion euros in military aid.

The explanation for Paris’s relatively limited support is that, in contrast to Germany, it also helps Ukraine through the mediation of the European Peace Fund.

(Cover photo: Emmanuel Macron on April 18, 2017. Photo: Aurelien Morissard / IP3 / Getty Images)

