Index – Abroad – Two-thirds of Hamas were eliminated, Israel would also take over the West Bank

According to the prime minister, the fighting is taking place in two phases: the first phase, which aims to destroy the 24 combat units of the Hamas organization,

so far 16 or 17 units have been eliminated by Israeli forces.

“After that comes the clearing of the area (from militants). The first operation is usually shorter, the second takes longer,” he said.

Holding up a photograph of a fallen Israeli soldier, Netanyahu emphasized that the soldiers did not die in vain and promised that the fighting would continue until Hamas was defeated and the hostages in Gaza were freed. “Winning will take months, but we are determined,” he stated.

“This must be accepted”

Referring to the possible scenarios after the war in Gaza, Netanyahu emphasized that any solution for the foreseeable future must include

Israeli military control over the entire West Bank, which “precludes the sovereignty of the Palestinian state, must be accepted.”

Netanyahu recalled that in meetings with American officials, he rebuffed attempts to raise visions that threatened Israel’s security. “The prime minister of Israel must be able to say no to even his best friends if necessary,” he said.

From every area we withdraw from, we receive terror, terrible terror

– he said, adding that this also happened in South Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and some parts of the West Bank, which is why keeping the latter under control is so important.

Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected calls for a cease-fire and stated that Israel will not stop fighting until the Hamas terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip is completely defeated and until the hostages taken by Hamas and other armed organizations are freed in October.

Still in captivity

According to Israeli data, 136 of the 250 people kidnapped during the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 are still in captivity, roughly a third of them are chronically ill and in need of medication.

24,620 people living in the Gaza Strip have already lost their lives in Israeli operations, and a serious humanitarian crisis has developed in the region.

