Index – Abroad – Ukraine has surprises in store for the Russians

Kiev actively defended itself on most of the 1,500-kilometer front line, repelling the Russian advance. There is still plenty of action on the front lines, and Ukraine has also had some technical victories. However, it is not difficult to understand why Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny declared in November that the war had reached a stalemate, writes Anrdij Zagorodnyuk, who was the Minister of Defense of Ukraine from 2019 to 2020, in his article published in the columns of Foreign Affairs.

Now, a growing number of Western analysts and officials are saying that Ukraine is unlikely to make any meaningful gains—let alone a complete victory—in the coming months. Rather, they are talking about the fact that Ukraine should hold talks with Moscow instead. However, according to the author, this pessimism is unfounded. Despite recent setbacks, Ukraine can still win and drive Russian troops out of the occupied territories.

However, for this, Ukraine must win the technological and material war. Ukraine, for example, uses small, commercial drones to destroy expensive Russian weapons systems. In the Black Sea, he achieved tremendous success against the Russians through other non-traditional tactics. Expanding and complementing this approach, the author argues, Ukrainian forces could seriously disrupt and degrade Russian forces on the ground and eventually force Moscow to retreat.

The war against Russia is, after all, a technological battle, where drones fight armored vehicles and where precision weapons have to contend with sophisticated electronic warfare systems. If Ukraine acquires these systems, as well as long-range firepower platforms, missiles and F-16s, it will gain a competitive advantage. However, Ukraine cannot win by simply trying to symmetrically surpass Russia, says the author.

The Ukrainians understand that victory requires not only commitment and sacrifice, but also meticulous planning to exploit Moscow’s weaknesses. There is no point in fighting Russia by defeating it where it is strongest, that is, by going head-to-head with the massive military-industrial complex – even though this complex is mostly focused on an older generation of equipment. The country’s population is three times that of Ukraine, and its economy is more than ten times larger. Sanctions could not bring the Russian economy to its knees.

So far, Moscow has managed to compensate for its lack of technology by deploying large numbers of people with old weapons. According to the author, he achieved this partly by manipulating Washington. Although the United States positioned itself as the leader of the Western coalition fighting for Ukraine, Russia quickly realized that Washington was too afraid of escalation to fully assist Ukraine. Moscow then successfully played on this fear that the United States would offer arms to Ukraine much later than needed. Some US systems have not yet been made available, or only in small quantities. At the same time, Russia has invested in innovative technology – such as electronic warfare, air defense and new drones.

Ukraine and its Western allies must prevent Russia from playing by its own rules. Allies must provide much larger quantities of conventional weapons as well as innovative equipment. The West’s technology and resources, as well as Ukraine’s will to win, are still orders of magnitude greater than Russia’s, writes Zagorodnyuk.

Ukraine’s victories in the Black Sea in 2023 can serve as a case study of how the country can win the war using alternative techniques and depth attacks. Before the invasion, no one thought Kiev had a chance against Moscow on the water: Russia had numerous warships in the Black Sea, while Ukraine had virtually none. At the start of the invasion, Kiev sank its only warship under repair to prevent it from falling into Russian hands. However, Ukraine deployed surface drones, artillery, special operations forces, and later Western missiles to launch successful attacks against the Russian fleet. For example, in April 2022, he sunk Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea by combining drone surveillance with a missile strike, writes the former defense minister.

Today, Ukraine has largely neutralized the Russian navy. Moscow ordered 11 landing craft into the Black Sea as it prepared for the invasion; he couldn’t use any of them. His ships actually retreated hundreds of miles off the coast of Ukraine. The only Ukrainian territory Russia seized by naval force was Zmiinyi Island (also known as Snake Island) in February 2022. It lost that piece of land four months later, when Ukraine eliminated Russian positions on the island using a combination of coastal artillery and domestic land-based artillery systems mounted on rafts. Ukraine’s naval efforts have proved so successful that merchant ships can now dock and sail around Ukraine’s most important port without Russian interference. Russia can no longer safely send its warships out of Crimea.

In the author’s opinion, to win the war, Ukraine and its allies must learn from the non-linear successes achieved on land and at sea. The country must have the technologies to destroy Russian fortified positions, as well as the equipment to jam Russian drones. This largely refers to long-range firepower—including ammunition, missiles, aviation, drones—and electronic warfare systems. Even if the West cannot donate such weapons to Ukraine, it can help the Ukrainians build them.

Ukraine can use these techniques in a way to constantly surprise Russia. After all, Kiev was able to push Moscow’s troops out of Kharkiv Province because the Russian army was surprised when Ukraine began to advance. However, Moscow was prepared for the latest counterattack, as it was announced months in advance in the media around the world. As a result, Russia prepared heavy defenses, including several trenches, minefields, and artillery, which proved too strong for Ukraine to cross. Russia, for example, has prevented Kiev from demining by devoting significant resources to the production of its own cheap drones.

For the creative war strategy to work, Kiev must regain technological superiority. He grossly underestimated the growing role of drones in combat when planning the counteroffensive, and one of the key lessons of 2023 is that Ukraine’s allies cannot ignore the rapidly evolving technological landscape of war — especially the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles guided by a first-person camera. Autonomous and remotely controlled weapons represent a new chapter in the history of warfare and are the result of profound innovation. These have already rendered many traditional approaches and doctrines irrelevant.

(Cover photo: A Ukrainian soldier near the Russian border on January 20, 2024. Photo: Gleb Garanich / )

