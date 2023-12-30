Index – Abroad – Vladimir Putin also sent a message to Viktor Orbán for Christmas

#Index #Vladimir #Putin #message #Viktor #Orbán #Christmas

In his New Year’s message sent to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Vladimir Putin emphasized that despite the difficult international situation last year, it was possible to maintain the positive dynamics of Russian-Hungarian relations. The Russian president confirmed his commitment “to the continuation of constructive, pragmatic cooperation, which enables the implementation of important joint economic projects, which fully meets the interests of the Russian and Hungarian people.”

If someone reads through who the Russian president sent his congratulations to, you can see that he did not write to most of the currently active Western and European leaders.

In addition to the Hungarian prime minister, the Russian president also:

to the President of the Republic of Abkhazia, Aszlan Bzania,

to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,

to the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pasinyan,

To Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus,

to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassim-Jomart Tokayev,

to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadir Japarov,

to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon,

To the President of Turkmenistan, Szerdar Berdimuhamedov, and the Chairman of the Turkmen People’s Council (Parliament) Halk Maslakhaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov,

to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

to the President of the Republic of South Ossetia, Alan Gagloyev,

To the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arcen,

To Luiz Lula da Silva, President of the Federal Republic of Brazil,

To the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro,

on the occasion of the traditional Tet holiday, to Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and Vo Van Thuong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,

Draupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India,

To Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China,

to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and General Raul Castro,

To Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic,

To Daniel Ortega, President of the Republic of Nicaragua,

to Pope Francis,

to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar al-Assad,

To Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey,

To Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia,

and also congratulated the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In addition, Vladimir Putin congratulated many former foreign heads of state and government on the Christmas holidays and the upcoming New Year, in particular Robert Kocharyan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Serzh Sargsyan, Nicolas Sarkozy and Gerhard Schröder.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!