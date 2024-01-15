Index – Abroad – Vladimir Putin is waiting, but the stakes have never been so high for Volodymyr Zelensky

#Index #Vladimir #Putin #waiting #stakes #high #Volodymyr #Zelensky

According to Politico, the World Economic Forum in Davos could be an excellent opportunity for the Ukrainian president to prove once again that Ukraine deserves the support of the West, because its struggle for democracy affects the entire free world. In addition, the Ukrainians can also prove to the economic elite participating in the forum that Ukraine would be an excellent investment destination for the post-war reconstruction of the country.

The Ukrainian officials met several of their colleagues before the start of the forum and promoted Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan. It is important to note that Russia rejects the Ukrainian plan. Zelensky is also expected to give a speech in Davos and meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also participating in the World Economic Forum.

According to Politico’s source, the most important goal of the Ukrainians is to put Ukraine in the center of attention again, while the fronts in Ukraine are frozen and none of the warring parties is able to show significant results on the battlefield, and the attention of the United States is occupied by the Middle East and the American presidential election.

Vladimir Putin is waiting for the results of the US presidential election

According to Ignazio Cassis, the foreign minister of Switzerland, which hosts the World Economic Forum, peace cannot be achieved without Russia engaging in meaningful negotiations, but Ukraine and its partners should not idly wait for Moscow to come to the negotiating table.

Russia is currently unwilling to make concessions

– he said, adding that it would be worthwhile to bring both sides to the negotiating table in the deadlock. The Ukrainians do not completely rule out the possibility of peace talks, but according to their peace plan, they want to restore the full territorial integrity of Ukraine. This demand is unacceptable for Russia. The Kremlin appears to be unwilling to relinquish the territories it has continuously occupied since 2014.

Many analysts believe that Vladimir Putin is unlikely to sit at the negotiating table until the US presidential election in November.

Putin can count on Donald Trump to win the presidential election again, and the former president will become much friendlier to Russia, as well as stop supporting Ukraine.

