Index – Abroad – Vladimir Putin ordered a treasure hunt

#Index #Vladimir #Putin #ordered #treasure #hunt

The decree of the Russian President concerns the mapping of real estate belonging to the former Russian Empire and the Soviet Union. Based on his instructions, money was allocated for the task.

The sources – as quoted by the TASZSZ in the official announcement – are to cover the costs related to “the process of searching for properties owned by the Russian Federation, the former Russian Empire and the former Soviet Union”, as well as “regular registration of property rights” and “legal protection of properties”. are separated.

Translated, it means: the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was given the task – and money for it – to recover the assets once linked to an even larger country. The decree does not address the size of the operation’s budget, nor what properties are being sought, Bloomberg noted. Incidentally, in 2021, the Kremlin stopped the disbursement of money intended for the exploration of foreign real estate.

Another decree allocates money to cover the department’s expenses for the operation and maintenance of Russian federal assets located abroad.

The meandering announcements do not reveal what prompted President Vladimir Putin’s decision, but it will obviously not alleviate the concerns of neighboring countries that were once absorbed by the Soviet Union – especially not after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which completely upset European security.

The terrifyingly large empire

At the height of its history, the Russian Empire extended to the territory of present-day Poland, the Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – and Finland. In the First World War, it disintegrated under the pressure of the Bolshevik revolution, and the communist successor state was born in its place.

The Soviet Union, established in 1922, included most of the former territory of the empire, with the exception of Poland and Finland.

The communist empire collapsed after 69 years in 1991, when several countries in the Baltics, the Caucasus, Ukraine, Belarus and Central Asia gained their independence.

In January 2023, the EU member states began to implement the Brussels proposal that the 300 billion dollars from the frozen Russian assets be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Russia has threatened legal action and a harsh response if Russian assets are actually seized. The Kremlin regards any such attempt as “undisguised theft”.

Dissemination of fake news can be punished by confiscation of property

At the same time, Russia was considering a bill to confiscate the money, property and assets of anyone convicted of spreading “fake news” about the military, the Moscow Times reported.

Criticism of the armed forces was banned shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine almost two years ago. Since then, thousands have been detained for violating the ban.

Anyone who attempts to destroy and betray Russia will pay with his wealth for the damage done to the country in addition to the punishment he deserves

– the speaker justified the initiative on Telegram.

The purpose of the measure is to punish those “villains” who “throw mud at our country, as well as soldiers and officers serving in special military operations,” Vyacheslav Vologyin argued.

A charge of spreading “false information” about the military carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years. The authorities usually use extremely strict regulations to suppress critical opinions.

Based on this, all information related to the offensive in Ukraine that comes from non-official government sources is considered “false”, and its dissemination entails criminal proceedings.

It is not clear from the description whether if someone loses a family member, which they inform another relative of, even without official confirmation, whether it can be considered “spreading scaremongering”.

(Cover photo: Vladimir Putin on December 18, 2014. Photo: Konstantin Zavrazhin / Getty Images)

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!