As Index reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited former US President Donald Trump to Kiev on Friday on the condition that Trump be able to stop the war with Russia within 24 hours – of course there could be a good deal of irony in this.

The background to the invitation is that Trump claimed on January 16 that if he were the US president, he would be able to end the war in one day by advocating dialogue between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the former American president’s own admission, he maintains a good relationship with both Putin and Zelensky, so there is a good chance that he would be able to sit the two leaders at the same table.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president began talking about how, if Donald Trump returns to the White House next year, he could make unilateral concessions to Russia that override Ukraine’s interests, calling the former US president’s claims that he can stop it in 24 hours “very dangerous” the war, writes The Guardian.

They try to present Donald Trump in a negative light in this area as well, but I don’t think at all that the situation would get worse for Ukraine if Trump is elected

– said Anton Bendarzhevskij when asked by Index. The professional director of the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation noted that we don’t really know anything about what Trump would do, other than that he promises to end the war in 24 hours.

Zelensky is terrified of Trump’s mysterious plan

Zelensky’s fear of the former US president’s new election victory is not unfounded, as according to recent surveys, Trump enjoys the support of 62 percent of Republican voters, including 60 percent of those with a degree.

Both candidates have towering leads in their respective camps, while Trump is currently slightly better

Zelenskiy told the British channel Channel 4 News that he was tense because Trump “makes decisions alone, without … I’m not even talking about Russia, but without both sides, without us.”

The Ukrainian president expects Russia to get unilateral concessions from Trump

– wrote The Guardian. Zelenskyi came to this conclusion because he does not actually know Trump’s plan, but based on his previous statement, it does not seem that he wants to leave the Ukrainian president out of the negotiations.

If I tell you exactly, I’ll lose all my bargaining power. I mean, you can’t really say exactly what you’re doing. But I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to Zelensky

– Trump previously explained why he does not spread his cards. So the Republican presidential hopeful says he is in a good position to negotiate an end to the war, which has raged for nearly two years without any attempt at a negotiated settlement between the two countries.

Trump has also said he has a good relationship with both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, and has repeatedly made flattering comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, including calling him a “smart” political player who gained a “great piece of land” by only suffering minor economic sanctions.

And Zelensky’s comments came as the Biden administration signaled it was willing to make concessions on US-Mexico border security to secure a multibillion-dollar military arms package for Ukraine that is currently being blocked by Republicans in Congress.

If Congress doesn’t authorize more aid, Russia could win the war within weeks or at most months, according to some sources, top advisers to Joe Biden told lawmakers in a meeting last week.

According to NBC News, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at the event that Ukraine will run out of certain air defense and artillery supplies in the coming weeks. A White House official called the situation “incredibly grim.”

They also warned that not getting more weapons for Ukraine could prompt US allies, including Japan and South Korea, to rethink their alliances and that a Russian victory in Ukraine would “resonate around the world”.

According to the Russians, time works for them

Earlier, Index also reported that Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, visited the front, who reported to the German Bild about the dramatic lack of ammunition and military personnel, and also discussed with the soldiers fighting on the front.

According to the Russian hopes, since the war is taking place on the territory of Ukraine, sooner or later the Ukrainian society will get tired and accept the Russian ultimatum. As time drags on, the West will back away from Ukraine, and Kiev will have no choice but to negotiate – on Russian terms, of course

Anton Bendarzhevsky pointed out. The professional director of the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation noted that this hope is also strengthened by the fact that the Western sanctions have so far not achieved their goal, Moscow’s isolation has not succeeded, and several important political elections will take place in Ukraine’s Western allies in the coming period.

Without Western support, Ukraine will not last long

However, from the Ukrainian point of view, the situation looks a little different: in the last two years, they have achieved results against Russia that even Western military analysts did not expect.

They stopped the Russian attack, launched a counterattack, and recaptured part of their territory. The Ukrainian military collapse did not happen, on the contrary, they stabilized the entire front line and built a stable air defense system that intercepts the majority of Russian missiles aimed at the hinterland

– listed the Oeconomus expert, adding that the restoration of the defense industry started last year in Ukraine, including the production of various military equipment, maintenance and repair of existing weapons, and ammunition production. In the past year and a half, Russia’s territorial gains consisted of a few dozen square kilometers, similar to the territories gained in last year’s Ukrainian counterattack, so military parity has been established on the front.

“The negative mood is primarily due to last year’s unsuccessful Ukrainian counterattack – the overheated hopes were not confirmed, and Ukraine was not able to achieve military results against the well-equipped Russian defense, even with the help of more modern military equipment from the West,” explained the expert.

According to Russian calculations, the time factor may change if the West really ends its support for Ukraine

Anton Bendarzhevskii stated that the probability of this scenario is low, because the Western support remains with Ukraine, and the Western defense industry can reach a multiple of its previous capacities in the next year and a half, i.e. it can meet the needs of the front by 2025.

Trump is not disarming, quite the opposite

Let’s not forget that it was Donald Trump who authorized the transfer of offensive weapons to Ukraine after 2017. Under Barack Obama, despite the events of 2014, it was still taboo. It was also Donald Trump who put pressure on NATO because they are not meeting the 2 percent of GDP military spending, which caused the French president’s strong displeasure.

Trump called on the European Union to rebuild its defense capabilities, think how useful this would have been after the outbreak of the war, when European arms stocks ran out

– explained the expert of Oeoconomus, according to whom the American geopolitical interest is the same, regardless of whether the country is headed by a Republican or Democrat president. The geopolitical interest is the II. It focuses on the preservation of the territorial status quo established after World War II, the preservation of American dominance, and the protection of American allies and partners.

Europe has neglected the defense industry too much

There is an increasing political demand for the development of the European defense industry, but the process is moving slowly. With the end of the Cold War era, Europe neglected the defense industry and instead developed other areas. Therefore, European defense companies received only limited government orders.

Now suddenly the demand has increased many times, Europe and the world are arming themselves, this process is clearly visible

– Anton Bendarzhevskiy told our newspaper, noting that, however, few longer contracts for several years are signed, which hinders development. We are talking about private companies, profitability is a cardinal issue. In Russia, there are no similar restrictions: if there is political will and money, then state-owned enterprises will start production.

“However, there are other problems in the case of the European defense industry: expanding capacities takes time, building production lines costs a lot of money. Production requires two components: skilled labor and raw materials. There is a lack of both in Europe at the moment,” continued the expert, who said that the good news is that production capacities are being built up, even if slowly. According to the plans, by 2025 Western companies will be able to meet the increased demand to a large extent.

In fact, there are only losers among the participants

– thinks Anton Bendarzhevsky. He highlighted that a part of Ukraine lies in ruins, 6-7 million Ukrainian citizens have fled abroad. Recovery will be extremely expensive. And Moscow destroyed its own military potential in two years. The restoration of this will take at least ten years, but more like fifteen. The number of Russian military casualties is estimated to be higher than in all Russian wars of recent decades (Afghan and Chechen wars) combined.

Index also continuously follows the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war, our Sunday live news feed can be accessed by clicking here.

(Cover photo: Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Ukrainian Presidency / Handout / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

