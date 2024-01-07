Index – Abroad – Why was the number two leader of Hamas liquidated?

#Index #number #leader #Hamas #liquidated

Individual liquidation is not unknown in Israeli history. The massacre at the 1972 Munich Olympics, perpetrated by terrorists from the Palestinian organization Black September, drew similar retorts. The Israeli prime minister at the time, Golda Meir, ordered the operation code-named “Wrath of God”, the purpose of which was to catch the killers of the 11 Israeli athletes killed in the Bavarian city. In the following 20 years, 14 criminals were liquidated by the Israeli secret service.

In the recent period, there have been two important attacks in the Middle East, which are a serious warning for Iran and the armed organizations it supports, such as Hamas and Hezbollah. On January 2nd, Sáleh al-Aruri was killed by a drone strike with surgical precision at an office building in the suburbs of Beirut. He was the deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau and a founding member of the al-Qassam Brigades.

Arúri was also responsible for the expansion of Hamas’ West Bank activities, and he maintained contact with the Iranians and Hezbollah. There can be no doubt that he participated in the preparation of the bloody attack on October 7. The death of Arúri and five other important Hamas leaders is a serious blow to the leadership of the armed organization.

In order to understand the damage caused to Hamas by the liquidations, the Index Tomolya John asked a terrorism expert, who said that with Arúri’s death, Hamas’s intention to take control of the Hamas leadership in Gaza and to integrate Hamas into the future Palestinian leadership favored by the Americans was dashed. The expert noted

this is certainly a significant victory for Israel.

At Christmas, Brigadier General Sayed Rezi Musavi was killed in an Israeli airstrike. He was one of the main advisors of the al-Quds brigade of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, or more precisely, he was the leader of al-Quds operating in the Syrian territory. Its elimination without collateral losses – that is, without requiring other civilian casualties – assumes very accurate local intelligence data, and is again typical of the Mossad. The Israelis can also consider this a success, János Tomolya added.

At the same time, according to Saudi reports, at the end of the year, Israeli fighter jets attacked Syrian targets in two waves. One was the Damascus airport, where 11 high-ranking commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were killed in the air strike, when they were preparing for negotiations with the leaders of the local groups.

The worst attack in Iran’s history



Three days after New Year’s Eve 2023, two consecutive explosions took place at the memorial service held at the grave of the late leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the cemetery of the southeastern city of Kerman. More than a hundred people died, and the number of wounded exceeded two hundred. The assassination at the grave of Major General Kászem Sülejmáni was carried out with two infernal machines hidden in a suitcase, which were activated by remote control. The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the action.

Militants of the Sunni Islamic State committed attacks against Shiite holy places as early as 2022, one of which claimed 15 lives. However, János Tomolya drew attention to the fact that in 2017 Baluch militiamen and Arab separatists carried out bombings against the Iranian parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini.

The attack at Kassem Suleimani’s grave cannot be directly linked to either Israel or the United States, but the possible involvement of the Mossad or the CIA cannot be ruled out.

Of course, the attacks provoked strong rhetorical responses from both Iran and Hezbollah. However, the speech of the leader of Hezbollah did not contain a statement regarding the launch of another war front, i.e. no further escalation of the situation is expected from Hezbollah.

In its rhetoric after the bombings and the killing of the terrorist leader, Iran accused the United States and Israel of trampling international law. At the same time, a missile or drone attack against American bases may be possible, but Tehran did not dare to take on a direct confrontation now, the terrorism expert emphasized to Index.

