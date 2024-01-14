Index – Abroad – Will the Chinese army start after the Taiwan elections?

#Index #Chinese #army #start #Taiwan #elections

On January 13, presidential and parliamentary elections were held in the Republic of China, known colloquially as Taiwan. THE in fact The island country, which operates as an independent state but is considered a breakaway province by Beijing, had several big questions before the election:

Can the Chinese threats before the election and the extremely uncertain world political situation influence the Taiwanese people’s democratic decision?

Can Taiwan’s center-left nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has been in power for the past eight years, succeed in winning three times in a row for the first time in its history, despite its domestic political failures?

To what extent can the center-left populist Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) and its leader Ko Ven succeed in breaking the blue versus green opposition?

And in general, what could be the future of Taiwan in the short and long term?

After the elections, we received answers to several of these, and we will explain them in four points!

1. Beijing’s tough stance has not worked

We already mentioned in our election guide that both Beijing and Washington were anxiously awaiting the results, as the island is of particular importance to both superpowers.

While for Washington Taiwan is one of the most important trade partners and unofficial military allies in the region, for China, in addition to economic issues, it is also important because of historical traditions who controls the in fact an independent state – a presidential candidate of a party that wants to unite with China in the future, or a pro-independence politician.

Because of this, Beijing wanted the DPP’s Cai Ing-wen to be succeeded by his non-vice president William Lai (Lai Ching-te) in the presidential palace.

However, Laj, who has held the post of vice president for the past four years, won 40.05 percent of the votes, while Hou Jü-ih, the candidate of the right-wing anti-communist Kuomintang, which strives for friendlier relations with China, followed with 33.49 percent, and to the third place to surpass the green-blue blocs desired – the Greens are pro-independence, the Blues are pro-China – center-left populist Ko Ven was placed.

Before the election, the Chinese foreign ministry called Lai a “separatist troublemaker” because the president-elect had repeatedly stated in the past that Taiwan was already an independent state and that he was interested in maintaining this status quo.

At the same time, despite the harsh diplomatic statements and messages, the island country in fact Chinese flights violating its airspace, Beijing-backed candidates accused by the Taiwanese government, and the anti-DPP disinformation campaign flooding social media did not sway the Taiwanese enough to defect to William Laj and the DPP during the presidential election. Many voters saw that a politician sounding more friendly to China could lead the country to the fate of Hong Kong, which is essentially absorbed by China.

From the latter, we can assume that the DPP did not fall short during the parliamentary election either because of China, but because the ruling party in the last two cycles was not able to properly handle the emerging domestic political problems (housing crisis, stagnant salaries, corruption).

2. William Laj takes over the steering wheel in a difficult situation

At the same time, although Laj’s election victory was in vain, it was not at all as convincing as that of his predecessor – although the fact that there were three candidates this time, and the TPP’s Ko Ven was once the mayor of the capital, Taipei, in DPP colors, contributed to this. ,

and if we add to this that the party even lost its parliamentary majority, the new president will have a difficult four years ahead.

And then we haven’t even taken into account the strained relations with China, but we will detail this in more detail in the next point.

Although due to the semi-presidential system, the president has relatively great power – for example, he decides on foreign policy – at the same time, the prime minister appointed by him is responsible to the parliament, and the legislative institution can even remove the government, which is why Laj has to strive for a compromise in several cases – moreover, it’s just that his party won the most seats.

It was the first time since 2004 that no party won an absolute majority in parliament; the Kuomintang won the most seats with 52 seats (+14 compared to 2020), followed by the DPP with 51 seats (-10). They are followed by the TPP, which consists mostly of DPP separatists, with 8 seats (+3), while the center-left progressive New Power Party (NNP) led by Claire Wang, also belonging to the green bloc and therefore pro-independence, dropped out of parliament, just like the DPP.

A majority in the 113-member parliament requires 57 mandates, which the two mainstream parties, the center-right Kuomintang and the DPP, which has also become one due to the government of the last eight years, do not have this.

and because of this, the eight representatives of Ko Venje’s TPP and the direction in which they will move are greatly appreciated.

In his victory speech regarding the results of the parliamentary election, William Laj stated that he must create a political environment in which communication and cooperation between parties is possible. In addition, he also suggested that he will create a government to which he will invite people from different political backgrounds – so he can probably plan to create a DPP-TPP government in the first round, and the role of Ko Venje, who took third place in the presidential election, will be greatly enhanced.

Despite the fact that several DPP breakaways are members of the TPP and that the president is responsible for the direction of foreign policy, Ko Ven will probably try to force William Lajt to compromise on this as well.

In addition to the constant threat posed by China, the new president and his future government face a series of domestic political problems: the real value of salaries has essentially stagnated for 20 years, young people have difficulty getting their own property, and the island nation’s economy is in some cases extremely exposed to China. The DPP has not been able to solve these in the last eight years, nor has the Kuomintang in the previous period.

3. Cross-Strait relations will be burdened both in the short and long term

The fact that people in Beijing could not be very happy with the result of the presidential election can only be a very subtle description of what the Chinese Communist Party office may really think about the result. For China, it is simply unacceptable that the DPP can give a president three times in a row, as this threatens China’s medium and long-term plans.

In his New Year’s speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping also talked about the fact that the unification of the “breakaway region” and mainland China is historically inevitable, but the politician, who sometimes puts himself in the shoes of Mao Zedong, has been making similar statements for years. A president they label as a “separatist troublemaker” makes unification impossible, which is why Beijing is not interested in normalizing cross-strait relations, nor in giving up aggressive power and soft politics for the sake of friendlier relations.

Thus, in the coming days, Chinese aircraft will repeatedly violate the de facto Taiwanese airspace in order to show off their power – according to Beijing’s reading, that airspace is theirs in the first place, after all, the island is a Chinese province. In addition, their policy typical of the past eight years will continue: in addition to military exercises that cross border lines, Beijing may continue to try to use its economic power to “transfer” countries that have official diplomatic relations with Taipei to the side of mainland China, in exchange for financial support and Chinese investments.

How successful the latter is is clearly shown by the fact that while 21 countries maintained official diplomatic relations with Taiwan during the election of the previous DPP president, Caj Ing-ven, in 2016, this number has already dropped to 13 this year.

Also, it doesn’t help matters that William Laj was educated in the United States, and one of his big campaign promises was to strengthen the country’s (unofficial) relations with Washington and Europe, while China and the United States are also not friendly thanks to the world becoming bi-polar again. the conditions – although, as we previously presented, this was never typical of the two countries.

Even though Xi Jinping always brings up a military offensive as a possible last resort, it is certain that he would not decide on one in the coming months. The fact that due to the weather in the region, the time interval when the island nation would be suitable for a landing, is against the start of a possible invasion, and moreover, not only China, but also Taiwan has spent a lot on military development in the recent period.

At the same time, it is questionable how Xi, thinking of the collapse of the current Western world order, acts and how he sees his (military) room for maneuver.

Because the president, who sometimes replaces even his most loyal inner circle back home, may even think that there is no better time for an attack than the current stormy times. In addition to the war in Ukraine and Israel’s war against Hamas, the incidents around the Red Sea have recently occupied the attention of Western countries that consider themselves the gatekeepers of world peace. At the same time, important elections will be held in several countries this year – including in the United States, which legally undertakes the security of Taiwan. In addition, an external problem could divert attention from the country’s internal problems.

4. After November 5th, we will see more clearly

At the same time, Taiwan’s future is not only influenced by the events in Taipei and Beijing, but also by how the November 5 election in the United States turns out.

Washington has a special role in relation to Taiwan. After the UN General Assembly chose Beijing instead of Taipei in 1971 a The United States wanted to counterbalance the threat posed by mainland China by guaranteeing Taiwan’s independence and support with a law in 1979, while no longer maintaining official diplomatic relations with the country.

That law, the Taiwan Relations Act, declares, among other things, that it is the policy of the United States to foster extensive, close, and friendly commercial, cultural, and other relations between “the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan” with the goal of “creating the Pacific maintaining peace, security and stability” in its western part – all through unofficial contacts.

Although Taiwan’s independence and the maintenance of unofficial relations between the two countries enjoy bipartisan support in the deeply divided United States,

however, the outcome of the American elections and the unpredictable scenarios that may occur afterwards may also put the country’s Taiwan policy in jeopardy.

Because it is easy to imagine that in a country with divisions similar to those experienced during the American Civil War, after the elections such a domestic political crisis will develop that America’s role in world politics will be shaken, while no other Western country has such a deterrent power to prevent a Chinese invasion. The AUKUS defense agreement brought under the roof by Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States is not yet at a level that would deter Beijing, and no one in the region has a force comparable to China’s.

A US sliding into a civil war is only the worst possible scenario, but at the same time, Beijing probably won’t decide on an invasion until they see that Washington can no longer come to Taipei’s aid – and until then, the slow, but successful, experience of the last eight years will remain. diplomatic buyout’ and trade pressure on Taipei from Beijing.

