Index – Abroad – Wolfgang Schäuble, the legendary German politician, has died

#Index #Wolfgang #Schäuble #legendary #German #politician #died

Wolfgang Schauble was the President of the Bundestag from 2017 to 2021, and was previously Minister of the Interior and then Minister of Finance in the German Christian Democratic government. He joined the CDU at the age of nineteen, in 1961, Euronews wrote.

After the CDU’s electoral defeat in 1998, he became the party’s federal president, but had to resign in 2000, as the party was involved in a financial scandal. He was succeeded by Angela Merkel.

The strict fiscal political attitude following the 2008 economic crisis can be linked to his name. He led the EU negotiations with Southern European countries and warned the affected EU countries against excessive borrowing.

(Cover photo by Wolfgang Schauble on November 30, 2012. Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images)