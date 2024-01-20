Index – Abroad – Zelenskyi’s chief adviser made a shocking statement about the war

#Index #Zelenskyis #chief #adviser #shocking #statement #war

According to the official adviser of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the problem of the current stage of the war is that Ukraine does not receive enough weapons, as they are distributed unequally, MTI reported.

In an interview with Bild, Mihajlo Podoljak called on Ukraine’s allies to provide more weapons to fight the Russians.

The problem at this stage of the war is that weapons, drones, grenades or artillery power is not evenly distributed. This needs to be balanced

– explained the presidential adviser in the interview published on Saturday.

He emphasized that there is only one scenario, according to which Ukraine should be provided with the best weapons in order to strengthen itself as much as possible. Podoljak pointed out that Ukraine is being attacked by Russian forces on a long front line, from several directions, and that his country is trying to fend off these attacks.

Despite the harsh weather, intense fighting is going on

“The entire front line is 1,300 kilometers long, and the fighting is going on for 600-800 kilometers,” explained Podoljak, adding that the intensity of the fighting is not decreasing even now, despite the harsh weather.

At the same time, the presidential adviser highlighted that Russia has not achieved significant results on the front in the past year, despite the fact that they sent a lot of soldiers, carried out covert mobilization, deployed large military forces and concentrated a lot of equipment “all of which must be destroyed.”

Podoljak also spoke about: in his view, the war will continue according to the plan of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that is, until “it occupies the entire territory of Ukraine, until it becomes dominant in Europe, until it conquers other post-Soviet territories.”

In the interview, he supported this belief by saying that, according to him, “no one starts a major war after he has already destroyed his reputation and relationships, if he gets by with little profit. This is nonsense,” he stated.

The mayor of Kyiv also complains about the lack of military equipment

Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, visited the front, who reported to the German Bild about the dramatic lack of ammunition and military personnel, and also discussed with the soldiers fighting on the front.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine has recently been under enormous pressure from the Russian side. And this is only compounded by his frustration with the Bundestag’s decision on Wednesday to reject the delivery of long-range Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The Taurus missiles are particularly important for Ukraine, because the missiles can disrupt the logistics of the Russian troops with their range, thus increasing the security of the soldiers and citizens of the occupied country, and they could also be used to destroy Russian weapons depots.

According to Donald Trump, he would end the war within 24 hours

As Index reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited former US President Donald Trump to Kiev on Friday on the condition that Donald Trump be able to stop the war with Russia within 24 hours.

On June 16, Trump claimed that if he were the American president, he could end the war in one day by advocating dialogue between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the former American president’s own admission, he maintains a good relationship with both Putin and Zelensky, so there is a good chance that he would be able to sit the two leaders at the same table.

Index also continuously follows the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war, our Saturday live news feed can be accessed by clicking here.

(Cover photo: Mihajlo Podoljak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, gives an interview to Ukrainian media on June 15, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Vitalii Nosach / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!