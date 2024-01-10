Index – Belföld – A tsunami of hatred erupted after one of Tamásra Pajor’s videos

“The biggest neo-Nazis of the past and present gathered in memory of István Csurka, the greatest modern anti-Semite, and his former party, the MIÉP, led by Mi Hazánk leader Toroczkai and his right-hand man, Elődke Novák, the Kurucinfos from the day of the outbreak,” Tamás Pajor began his video.

After that, he added that at the meeting the veteran MIÉP members questioned László Toroczkai as to why he did not take a tougher stance against Israel, and he – according to Pajor – retaliated by saying that if Israel were to be destroyed, “seven million Jews would flood Europe again”.

Wow, this sign of the destruction of Israel is familiar to me from somewhere

– said Pajor, and then noted that at the meeting “Katalin Karikó was also called a genius genocidal”. At the end of the video, he asked his followers whether they really should fear another seven million Jews in Europe.

Below the video, there were quite a few hateful comments from those who felt addressed, such as:

  • “Let all the bastards of your race be crushed.”
  • “There will be more shoes on the banks of the Danube.”
  • “Pajor is the larva of the dung curd.”
  • “Do you get paid for this? Or is he just a traitor?”

Last fall, Tamás Pajor gave a major interview to Index about his career.

