Index – Belföld – They are not soothsayers and they are not seers, but they wrote a guide to the future of the world

Following the tradition of the past years, this year we also recommend and briefly describe books that provide an insight into politics and provide a background for understanding geopolitical processes.

Can we escape Thucydides’ trap?

This summer, in his speech in Tusnádfürdő, Orbán warned of the trap of Viktor Thukydides, we are at the most dangerous moment in world politics: the United States as the ruling great power has come face to face with the emerging great power, China. Graham Allison American political scientist developed his theory at Harvard University, which was then published in the form of a book in 2017. Doomed to War – Can America and China Escape Thucydides’ Trap? this year, thanks to the Magyar Vezetőképzá Foundation, his work was also available in Hungarian bookstores.

Thucydides was an ancient Greek historian and strategist who wrote a book about the bloody conflict between the emerging power, Athens, and the ruling, dominant power, Sparta, in the 5th century BC. The Peloponnesian War with the title (republished in Hungarian this year by Osiris Kiadó).

Thucydides’ trap refers to the natural, inevitable upheaval that occurs when a rising power threatens to supplant a currently dominant power

can be read in Allison’s book. Presenting historical examples, he came to the conclusion: 12 out of 16 cases ended in devastating wars, and only four times was the transition peaceful, when an old, dominant, ruling power faced a new, emerging, rising power.

The work of the American political scientist is both a call to attention, a warning and a package of suggestions for strategy creation. “War between the United States and China is not inevitable, but it is possible,” Allison said, arguing that the dynamics first identified by Thucydides will intensify in the coming years, so everything must be done to reduce the risk of a collision. As we wrote, the Doomed to war more relevant than six years ago.

You asked the key question, the answer is our job

This spring, he celebrated his hundredth birthday, but at the end of autumn, the world-famous man closed his eyes forever Henry Kissinger, who became known as US President Richard Nixon’s chief national security adviser, then became US Secretary of State, but remained active even after that, until his death. His words, thoughts and opinions were heeded all over the world. He has a rich life behind him, he was respected and admired throughout his life, but there were plenty of people who hated and cursed his name.

Before Kissinger died, he wrote his last major work. On the management of the state – Six political strategies in the 20th century. century his work entitled was published in 2022, published in Hungary by MCC Press. Kissinger pointed out that for the first time in its history, the United States was forced to confront a geopolitical competitor whose resources potentially equaled its own. Both the United States and China consider themselves exceptional, but in different ways. The starting point of the former is that its values ​​are universal, which everyone will eventually adopt. The latter would encourage others to respect its priorities with the uniqueness of its civilization, its sense of cultural superiority, and its impressive economic performance. Kissinger warned that both countries expect to be able to subordinate the other.

The key question for the future of the world is whether the two giants will learn how to combine inevitable strategic rivalry with the concept and practice of coexistence

– said the former foreign minister.

About the leadership of the state however, it is largely not about the rivalry between the United States and China, but about six leaders (Konrad Adenauer, Charles de Gaulle, Richard Nixon, Anvar Sádát, Li Kuang-jao, Margaret Thatcher) who became architects of the development of their own society and the international order during a period of crisis .

Kissinger believed that a leader should think creatively, like a diagnostician, and balance the experiences of the past with his intuitions about the future. A good leader makes people want to “walk the road with him.” He classified the leaders who are at the forefront of transformation in times of crisis (war, rapid technological changes, economic disturbances, ideological upheaval) into two ideal groups: “statesman” is in “prophet”. Transition between the two types is possible, statesmen can “move” from one category to the other, or even “borrow” certain elements of one.

Kissinger considered reading to be a source of inspiration, because in books there are warnings of the actions of leaders who once dared big, as well as of those who proved to be too bold. As we stated at the end of our article for his hundredth birthday: Kissinger’s evaluation will be debated long after our time, but fortunately there is something to read from him, his books help you to get closer to him and to understand history and the world.

The cowardly rabbit game has begun

With the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a well-known dilemma from game theory, a Coward a new global “game” began with a game called This is your starting point On the brink of a new Cold War – Three myths busted by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to the book, which In front of Olivérhead of the Energy and Climate Policy Department of Századvég and Gábor Sawyerwritten by the president of the Századvég Public Knowledge Center Foundation.

The era of Great Euphoria, which had dominated Western thought for thirty years, was over and the chaos of the Great Disillusionment was upon us, and the world was drifting towards the beginning of a new Cold War.

they stated. With the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, we have entered the age of geopolitical confusion, the Western hegemony is cracking, and this leads to an increase in geopolitical tensions, a deadlock, and marked social transformations. By attacking Ukraine, Russia presented the United States with a serious dilemma. If the US watches without intervention as Russia acquires territory in Ukraine by military force, it voluntarily admits that its role as a global hegemon has worn out, and can potentially set a precedent for a later Chinese action against Taiwan. Open military intervention threatens a new world war, so the United States chose a middle-of-the-road solution (entering the conflict indirectly with its Western allies), but softer means (sanctions policy) did not end the war. The United States also tried to pressure other countries to follow the West’s example.

The author pair goes through the geopolitical situation of the United States and the European Union, and then they come to the conclusion, among other things, that the West needs an ideological turn, common sense instead of dogma, practical orientation and flexibility.

Index talked to the authors at the end of November. Gábor Főrész explained that a Coward game is a metaphor for our world: two young people drive their cars against each other and increase the speed until one of them pulls the steering wheel aside or they collide. According to the author, this is exactly how the USA and the Soviet Union went against each other in the Cold War, while the rest of the world was worried about nuclear war.

Olivér Hortay drew attention to the fact that the events of the past period show patterns similar to those experienced in the 20th century, only this time America is comparing its strength with China. The great powers arm themselves more and more intensively, the world economy is blocked, and the parties demonize each other. As they write in their book: it is not clear what size cars are going against each other in the cowardly rabbit game, what their speed is and how determined the drivers are.

From the joint work of Olivér Hortay and Gábor Fűrész, we can also learn that the war strategists used an extended form of the cowardly rabbit game, the shell-pigeon-raven games are also used with great enthusiasm to analyze armament problems. The concept involves several players and they can choose whether to follow an aggressive (shell), passive (dove) or intermediate (raven) strategy. They found that the European Union has been following a “dove strategy” for a long time in terms of armaments, the community does not have a significant central defense force, and a significant number of member states have downsized their armies. According to the authors, Europe was shocked by the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war not only because the fighting is taking place on its territory and because “it shook the illusion of peace provided by progress”, but also because changing strategies is time- and cost-consuming. “However, with the war, the dynamics of the global shell-pigeon-raven game have changed, and in addition to the growing number of shells, pigeons are also more likely to become victims,” ​​they added.

It was also supported by the economist Zoltán Pogátsa, for example non-growth economic philosophy (this August, the Sustainable economy or social collapse (we interviewed him on the subject in connection with his book) was met with criticism (it is not clear how and by how much economic growth should be curbed; its monetary management would increase inflationary pressure).

At the end of our November article, we wrote: it was published by Századvég On the brink of a new cold war the book is worth reading, because it formulates criticisms that are important to think about.

Will Hungary become a key state with a hussar slaughter?

It was released in 2020 Hungarian strategic thinking is one of a kind after that he wrote another book Balázs Orbán, the prime minister’s political director. While the former dealt more generally with strategy creation, until The Huszárvágáz – The Hungarian strategy of connectivity a work summarizing a broad geopolitical, foreign policy and economic vision.

Balázs Orbán analyzed the changing world order and the international environment in detail, placed Hungary in it, formulated Hungarian interests, defined long-term strategic goals and breaking points. For his book Hussar cut the title, because according to the political director, the task facing Hungary requires a hussar slaughter. The logic of the Cold War is returning, the Western world is preparing for a blockade, this is not in Hungary’s interest, but at the same time it must adapt to the changes.

Resolutely and independently, we want to become a developed and strong country on our own, and on the way there we have to travel the whole world, and we need all the experience of the world

– wrote Balázs Orbán, who believes that János the Brave is a particularly interesting Hungarian hero for Hungary, because his adventures are “eerily similar” to the task that Hungary faces in the 21st century.

The Hungarian strategy should be flexible, it should work on the principle of interconnection, the goal is for Hungary to achieve the status of a regional middle power, to assume the posture of a key country in Central Europe. At the end of his book, Balázs Orbán summarized the Hungarian strategy of connectivity in twelve points. One of these is that Hungary must take its part in the organization of the region: shape the future of the region as a decisive actor, cooperate in the development of decisive plans.

A About hussar slaughter In our article, we drew attention to the fact that this is not a government pamphlet or a collection of propagandist texts, but rather a broad analysis with a complex set of arguments, reacting to world political processes, and offering well-thought-out and developed answers for Hungary. Furthermore, the book provides a basis for constructive political discussions.

Liberalism has failed, conservatism is needed

The American political philosopher, Patrick J. Deneen not at all unknown in Hungary. In the United States (and Western countries) it caused a great response The failure of liberalism His work entitled was published in 2018, a year later it was also available in Hungarian by Libri Kiadó (and it is still available now).

According to Deneen, liberalism failed, not because it broke its promises, but precisely because it remained true to itself, and thus its self-contradictions came to the surface. He explained that liberalism, which once shone in the role of a fighter for greater fairness, an advocate of cultural and religious diversity, a defender of human dignity, and a promoter of freedom, in practice gave birth to hideous inequalities,

it strengthened uniformity and homogeneity, resulted in material and spiritual deterioration, and undermined freedom itself.

Deneen rejected that there should be any kind of going backwards preliberal era. His conclusion was that local communities must be strengthened: “the main task is to create new, viable cultures that develop in local locations”. The American political philosopher also presented his book to Hungarian readers, visited Hungary several times, gave interviews and met Viktor Orbán.

I was very impressed by Viktor Orbán’s personality, his intellect, the way he sees the world and the way he can explain what he thinks

he declared to the Mandiner.

Deneen’s 2023 book, a Regime change – Towards a post-liberal future (also published in Hungarian by Libri Kiadó) is the continuation of his previous book. He begins with a serious diagnosis: American society is being eroded by economic inequalities and the breakdown of the concept of the family, cities have begun to decay, laziness and psychological hopelessness have taken over, and the possibility of a new civil war hangs over the United States like the sword of Damocles.

According to Deneen, the majority of ordinary people want stability, order, continuity, that is, conservatism is needed “that preserves and preserves”. This is how the need for regime change comes into the picture: the corrupt and corrupting liberal ruling class must be replaced peacefully, but not tolerant of contradiction. He also mentions Hungary in his book, the American political philosopher presents the Hungarian family policy as a positive example to be followed.

(Cover photo: Kitti Kolumbán / Index)

