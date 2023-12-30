Index – Culture – Ferenc András Kovács has died

András Ferenc Kovács, winner of the Kossuth Prize, Transylvanian Hungarian poet, essayist, literary translator, Artisjus literary grand prize winner, member of the Digital Literature Academy, has died.

The news was announced by the literary magazine Látó on Facebook.

Our beloved friend and colleague poet Ferenc András Kovács passed away this morning. Poet and friend who knew a lot and was happy to give it. He now knows everything about the immortality of the soul. The Látó fiction magazine considers him to be his own dead. His funeral will be arranged later. Rest in peace!

they wrote in the post.

András Ferenc Kovács was born in Szatmárnémeti on July 17, 1959. In 1978, he graduated from the Kölcsey Ferenc High School, in 1984 he graduated from the Hungarian-French department of the University of Cluj. From 1990, he became the editor of the poetry section of the literary magazine Látó, and from 2008 its acting editor-in-chief.

He started publishing poems from 1977 and children’s poems from 1981. Since the 1990s, he has been one of the most analyzed and most influential contemporary Hungarian poets.

The key concepts of the KAF interpretive tradition – loss of identity, cultural memory, intertextuality, “role poetry” – question the uncertainty and then the elimination of the traditional authorial position, and ultimately the inherent linguistic, intertextual way of being, the literaryness of the literary text. In his commitment to form, he can be related to Csokonai and Kosztolányi, and in his diversity to Weöres, it can be read on the website of the Digital Literary Academy.

