Index – Culture – The curator sold stolen items online, now they are looking for a new director

As we wrote, in the last two decades all the major British museums reported a shortage: thousands of artefacts lost their legs, many were stolen, but at least the same number were lost. The British Museum in London was also involved in the case, where one of the employees stole objects from last summer, which he then sold on the Internet. For this reason, the institution is now looking for a new director, one who can restore order after the embarrassing scandal. Applicants have two weeks to apply, the salary is 215,000 pounds per year, converted to 95 million forints.

After the institution announced that one of its curators had stolen about 1,500 objects from the warehouses – and sold some of them on eBay – the director at the time, Hartwig Fischer, resigned in August 2023. In September, Mark Jones, the former head of the Victoria and Albert Museum, was appointed to head the British Museum on an interim basis.

According to the report of The New York Times, the job advertisement states: the applicants must “have a vision for the future of the British Museum and the 21st century. about its national and global role in the 20th century”. At the same time, the applicants must also be able to cope with the many problems affecting the long-standing institution, which is the third most visited museum in the world.

The director’s duties are for HUF 95 million per year

The selected candidate is also expected to boost the morale of the institution’s nearly 1,000 staff after the scandal, in addition to making efforts to return the stolen works of art.

In addition, the new director must lead a renovation project that includes the reorganization of the museum’s galleries, as well as the repair of the institution’s plumbing and heating system, as well as the leaky roof. According to the Financial Times, the project will cost 1 billion pounds, i.e. more than HUF 441 billion.

Last October, George Osborne, the museum’s chairman, told British lawmakers that finding the right candidate to lead the institution was a “very, very difficult task”. Since this is also a research organization, the successful applicant must “pass the test before the scientific community” and also have experience in “managing large, complex organizations.”

According to the ad, the director receives 215,841 pounds per year, or about HUF 95 million. This amount is insignificant compared to the salaries of directors of similar American institutions, for example. According to tax returns, the base salary of the director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Max Hollein, is 1 million dollars (346 million forints) per year, and in the United States, some museum directors also receive luxury apartments in addition to their salary.

At the same time, in the job advertisement in England, they write that they are open to everything: “We have not yet decided exactly what type of candidate we are looking for, whether from within the museum sector or from outside, we welcome applicants until January 26, 2024”.

(Cover photo: The British Museum building in London on August 23, 2023. Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images Hungary)

