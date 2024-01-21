Index – Domestic – A 29-year-old man died behind the wheel on the M0 motorway

#Index #Domestic #29yearold #man #died #wheel #motorway

On Friday evening, a serious accident occurred on the Pécel section of the M0. It was not long before it was a mass accident, as a young Romanian driver lost his life while driving for reasons that are still unclear, reports RTL Híradó.

The van, which was traveling in the inner lane and remained out of control, finally stopped next to the strip barrier, its 29-year-old driver was no longer alive at the time. The paramedics tried to revive the man for 40 minutes, without success.

The front left wheel spun out when the van hit the muddy, grassy area next to the curb, and was unable to continue rolling.

At first, the passers-by could only see the van slowly heading towards the tape barrier separating the lanes, then brushing it for 100 meters. After he stopped, several people also braked to get out and help. However, the 29-year-old Romanian driver was no longer alive at the time.

Paramedics tried to revive him for another 40 minutes, but were unable to save his life. The van was transporting Covid tests, the driver picked up the cargo in Slovakia and drove it to Romania. It is not yet known exactly what caused the man’s death. According to the driving technology expert speaking to Hírado, the incident could easily have resulted in a mass accident.

