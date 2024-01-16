Index – Economy – According to the world’s most influential people, tragic dangers are lurking

#Index #Economy #worlds #influential #people #tragic #dangers #lurking

The growth of the global economy will slow down this year – predicted more than half (56 percent) of the thirty leading economists of the companies surveyed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. According to the rest of the respondents, global GDP growth will stagnate or accelerate this year. According to the latest October forecast of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the world economy will grow by 2.9 percent this year after 3 percent last year.

Economists are the most pessimistic about Europe, three-quarters of the respondents, 77 percent, believe that growth in the region will be weak or very weak.

In the case of the United States, 56 percent of the leading economists surveyed expect moderate to strong economic growth. In September, this rate was much higher, at 78 percent. At the same time, only 13 percent of experts expect high inflation in the United States and Europe.

MTI has collected the main threats identified at the World Economic Forum in the short and long term:

Ukraine has confirmed its intention to join

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly confirmed his country’s intention to join NATO during his meeting with the organization’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Davos, the Ukrainian presidential office announced.

Zelensky expressed his hope that NATO will make decisions this year that will bring his country closer to joining

MTI wrote. The Ukrainian president also informed Stoltenberg about the situation at the front and thanked NATO for its continuous support. Zelensky also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system.

Ursula von der Leyen urged Ukraine to “stronger resistance”.

In her speech in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for more military and financial support for Ukraine and asked the country’s supporters to “hold on”. According to von der Leyen, Ukraine “needs predictable financing in 2024 and beyond.”

According to the president of the European Commission, Ukraine can win the war after liberating several territories from Russian occupation.

Bill Gates talked about the future of healthcare

“Since the turn of the century, tremendous progress has been made in reducing child mortality, from ten million to five million a year,” said Bill Gates at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday morning. He added that the number of deaths has stagnated since 2019.

ACCORDING TO GATES, THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS FAR FROM ACHIEVING THE GOAL SET FOR IT BY 2030, THAT IS TO REDUCE CHILD MEATHS TO 2.5 MILLION A YEAR.

According to the businessman ranked sixth on the Forbes rich list, this may be because developing countries have not been able to invest enough in healthcare. It found that progress in reducing child mortality in Africa had stalled since 2019.

Without mentioning Donald Trump (who won a landslide victory in the 2024 US primary in Iowa) by name, Gates said he was concerned that this year’s presidential election could lead to cuts in the US aid budget.

According to the Chinese Prime Minister, there is no problem with his country’s economy

China’s economy is open to investors, Chinese Prime Minister Li Xiang said in his opening speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, highlighting the investment opportunities inherent in his country in connection with the rapid urbanization of the population and the growth of the middle class.

For the first time in four decades, overseas business leaders have voiced concerns about the long-term growth prospects of China’s economy amid China’s slow economic recovery from the pandemic and a downturn in the real estate market.

In his speech to world business leaders, the Chinese premier reported on the recovery of the Chinese economy, indicating that economic growth was estimated to reach 5.2 percent in 2023, exceeding the official target of 5 percent.

The Chinese economy remains buoyant, able to handle ups and downs in its performance that do not change the long-term growth trend.

In his speech, he drew attention to the importance of “healthy competition” in order to increase cooperation and innovation, urged the removal of obstacles limiting competition, and emphasized the importance of cooperation along the lines of environmental protection strategies and scientific exchanges. Li is the highest-ranking Chinese official to travel to Switzerland since President Xi Jinping’s visit in 2017.

Businesses have long expressed concern about the geopolitical situation, increasingly strict regulations and favorable conditions for state-owned enterprises.

For the first time since 1998, a deficit in the volume of foreign investment was recorded in China in the quarterly cycle from July to September. The Chinese Prime Minister emphasized that active steps are being taken to address the reasonable concerns of the business community. According to The Guardian, Li Qiang would restore trust in his country in five steps:

1. Strengthening the coordination of macroeconomic policy in order to create better synergy and thus faster growth.

He warns that as economies become more interconnected today, there will be more spillovers. If there are “fragmented responses” to crises, the global economy becomes more fragile.

2. Strengthen international industrial specialization and cooperation to keep supply chains “stable and smooth”.

It cites figures showing 5,400 new discriminatory trade measures between 2020 and 2023, almost double the number before the pandemic.

3. Enhancing innovation cooperation.

According to Li, countries should work together for an open, fair and non-discriminatory scientific and technological environment so that innovation can flourish in an open environment.

4. Countries should strengthen cooperation on green development to better manage climate change.

He criticizes the practice of putting up barriers to green trade so that some green technologies cannot flow freely. Li might be thinking here that the European Union is advocating restrictions on the import of green technologies from China.

5. Strengthening North-South and South-South cooperation in order to build a more inclusive global economy.

He warns that issues such as the technology gap have become more pressing in recent years. According to Li, real development is development that is accessible to all, adding that the world must fully implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and bridge development gaps. The Chinese premier added that the best way to gain trust is to become a better version of ourselves.

China embraces artificial intelligence

Li spoke about the effects of increasingly widely used artificial intelligence, such as large language models such as ChatGPT. According to him, this technology seems omnipotent, but people need time to get used to it.

“Artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword”

– said the Chinese Prime Minister. He explained that if applied well, it can do good, improve human civilization, and give great impetus to the scientific revolution. However, it also poses a risk to our security and ethics.

China believes that technology should serve the common good of mankind

he told the delegates. Li then stated that artificial intelligence must be human-centered. People should control the machines, not the machines control us. Therefore, policy makers need to promote good artificial intelligence through proper governance.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – who will also give a presentation in Davos – wrote an analysis on the IMF’s official website on Sunday about the dangers and opportunities inherent in artificial intelligence (AI). In his writing, he warned that AI could eliminate a significant number of jobs, but on the other hand, it could improve our efficiency in the remaining positions, thus increasing our income level. Earlier, Minister of National Economy Márton Nagy warned that artificial intelligence has many dangers, but several plans have already been developed to deal with them.

Why is this meeting important?

Even a week ago, the traditional World Economic Forum in Davos was expected to put an end to the years-long pandemic, the restrictions it caused, and the energy shock caused by the war in Ukraine at the business meeting. However, the crises did not end, and the series was even expanded with new ones.

The most telling recent development is that the Yemeni Houthis were able to make a dent in global trade with relatively cheap drones. As a consequence, oil prices immediately jumped because after the attack on Israel and then the retaliatory strike on Gaza, the risk of another, wider confrontation in the region increased.

The World Economic Forum in Davos, which began in the Alpine ski resort with the participation of 83 delegations, is therefore facing new diplomatic challenges. Since 1971, leading businessmen, politicians, philanthropists and key figures in scientific life have been meeting. Last year, for example, 116 dollar billionaires were counted at the Swiss meeting.

The situation in the Middle East will probably not be resolved here, but it is an excellent opportunity to discreetly conduct constructive and unexpected conversations.

SIMILAR TO LAST YEAR, RUSSIA IS NOT REPRESENTING ITSELF NOW, AND THE AMERICAN DELEGATION IS ESPECIALLY TINY IN THE YEAR OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

Republicans have long viewed Davos with suspicion. For example, Ron DeSantis, one of the presidential candidates of the Republican Party, considers the meeting a “threat to freedom” by China.

The appearance of artificial intelligence will also leave its mark on this year’s meeting. Sam Altman, creator of ChatGPT, will be representing Microsoft as the software giant competes with Apple for the title of the world’s largest company.

By the way, Davos is the only venue where the Israeli president, the Saudi foreign minister, the Qatari prime minister, French president Emmanuel Macron, British foreign minister David Cameron, US secretary of state Antony Blinken, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese premier Li Jiang will appear at the same time this year.

The President of the Republic also negotiates with Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

The President of the Hungarian Republic will also speak at the event, and Katalin Novák is also conducting bilateral negotiations, having already discussed with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

The President of the Republic reported on the meeting on his social media page. As he wrote: we had to discuss many difficult issues with Ursula von der Leyen. He added that the focus of the discussion was on Hungarian youth and the Erasmus+ program.

Katalin Novák put it this way: “I trust that Hungarian students will no longer be deprived of the opportunities offered by studying abroad.”

On Wednesday, the head of state will participate in the panel discussion “Defending Europe’s United Front”, the topic of which is European defense cooperation and NATO expansion. In addition to the Hungarian head of state, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Belarusian opposition political activist Szviatlana Cihanouszkaja, candidate for the 2020 presidential election, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will also take part in the panel discussion.

(Cover photo: WEF President Borge Brende, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Delaware Senator, Nigerian Foreign Minister Christopher Coons, Finnish Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 16, 2024. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)

