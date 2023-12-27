Index – Economy – An engineer was attacked by a robot in the Tesla factory

He grabbed one of the engineers working there with his arms and caused an accident with an industrial robot in the body assembly plant of Tesla’s Texas factory. The incident happened back in November 2021, but it has only now come to light as part of a report summarizing accidents.

The software engineer was just programming two robots that were out of order in the factory,

when a third device—a machine that moved aluminum castings—grabbed him from behind, digging its claws into his back and arms.

The workers on site immediately pressed the emergency stop button, and the man then successfully freed himself from the robot’s grip and slid down a chutes used to collect aluminum scrap – leaving blood trails behind him, bleeding from an open wound on his arm.

Tesla only said about the incident that their employee had to take “zero” days of sick leave to recover from his injuries.

This is not the only case

Tesla’s Giga Texas factory could be in serious trouble. Namely, based on a previous report published by the investigative portal The Information

In 2022, every 21st employee of the company suffered an accident at work.

Meanwhile, the median accident rate in the automotive industry is 30 workers. The ratio is even more frightening if the severity of the injuries is also taken into account: at Tesla, one serious injury occurred for every 26 workers, while the sector rate is one for every 38 workers.

According to a previous article in the Texas Observer, Tesla also failed to report in detail the case in which a construction worker died of heat stroke during the construction of the factory. Investigative journalists also found out that dozens of accidents were recorded as individual health problems.

Also Read:  Osaka: Student who died at after-school day care service went missing 4 years ago. Facility did not report to parents, etc. | NHK

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, who is considered the pioneer of electric cars, had a previous idea of ​​manufacturing his cars in completely robotic factories that did not employ people. After investing serious money and engineering to make this happen, Musk realized that it was impossible to run a plant without people, and in 2018 he admitted that “people are undervalued”.

(News.com.au, Texas Observer, Wion)

