Index – Economy – Foreign Policy: Putin’s war machine is paralyzed

#Index #Economy #Foreign #Policy #Putins #war #machine #paralyzed

For Ukraine, the present is perhaps the darkest moment since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war: the military situation on the battlefield appears to be a stalemate, Western political support is wavering, the war in the Middle East is diverting resources and attention, wrote Foreign Policy in its analysis, and then added , that despite this, the Western press often exaggerates the praise of Ukraine’s adversary, Russian President Vladimir Putin:

as an example of this, The Wall Street Journal declared Putin one of the “winners” of the year in an article a few days ago.

Elon Musk is also mentioned among the winners of the year, but the loser of the year, according to the paper, was Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin (who rebelled against Putin in June and died in August).

The Wall Street Journal even suggested that the withdrawal of more than 1,000 companies from Russia backfired: It enriched Putin and his cronies. But according to an analysis by Foreign Policy, the economic data clearly show that the Russian economy paid a huge price for the war. The paper supported this with the following:

In the first months after the invasion, half a million people fled Russia, many of them highly skilled workers – since then this number may have risen to at least 1 million. It is estimated that Russia has lost 10 percent of its total industrial and intellectual workforce.

According to the reports of the Russian central bank, between February of last year and June of this year, a record amount of 253 billion dollars of private capital was withdrawn from Russia, which is more than four times the previous capital outflow.

The loss of Western technology and know-how has occurred in key industries such as technology and energy production. Therefore, Rosneft alone had to spend roughly 10 billion dollars more in the last year, which means an additional expenditure of 10 dollars for each barrel of oil exported.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Russia has almost completely stopped. In the 22 months since the invasion, there has been only one month of positive inflows, while before the war there were about $100 billion of FDI per year.

The ruble as a freely convertible currency has also weakened. The volume of ruble trade fell by 90 percent, rendering Russian assets denominated in rubles virtually worthless and inconvertible on global markets. No wonder: Putin introduced unprecedentedly strict capital controls after the invasion.

Since the war, no Russian company has been able to issue new shares or new bonds in any Western market – so only Russian sources of financing are available. Russian businesses have no alternative sources of financing, no Western investors they can turn to.

The total enterprise value of some state-owned enterprises has fallen by 75 percent from pre-war levels.

According to Foreign Policy, based on our abundant economic data, the verdict is clear: the unprecedented, historic exit of more than a thousand global companies and the sanctions helped cripple “Putin’s war machine”.

Sanctions are pouring in

As is well known, the Council of the European Union adopted its twelfth package of sanctions, including economic and individual restrictive measures, in view of the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine. The EU is introducing new import and export bans, for example on European exports of non-industrial diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia. The aim of the measure is to deprive Russia of this important source of income, estimated at 4 billion euros per year.

The sanctions package also tightens the enforcement of the oil price cap by closely monitoring potential ways of using tankers to circumvent the oil price cap. It also tightens commitments regarding the search for Russian assets stored in Europe, as well as measures regarding companies registered in non-EU countries that evade sanctions.

The EU is introducing a ban on the import of raw materials for steel production, processed aluminum products, and other metal goods from Russia, as well as their transit.

Export restrictions apply to dual-use, i.e. advanced technological and industrial products that can be used in the civil field as well as in the military. Restrictions also apply to chemical products, thermostats, direct current (DC) motors, servo motors for unmanned aerial vehicles, machine tools and machine parts. A new import ban also applies to liquefied hydrocarbon gas. In the future, it is forbidden to make the company and design software available to the Russian government or Russian companies.

The sanctions package allows member states to deprive a listed person of their funds or economic resources in the public interest. It also allows the sale of EU companies owned by certain listed people or organisations. The aim of the measure is to further hinder Russia’s industrial and military capacities, they added.

We will also follow the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian war minute by minute on Tuesday – in this article.

(Cover photo: Vladimir Putin at the flag-raising ceremony of the frigate Admiral Golovko at a shipyard in St. Petersburg on December 25, 2023. Photo: Sergei Karpukhin / Sputnik / Pool / )

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!