Index – Economy – It’s amazing what Russian banks have done

The profits of Russian banks were at a record level last year, which, according to an official of the central bank, may decrease this year.

According to data presented by the Russian Central Bank on Tuesday, the profit of the banking sector jumped to 3,300 billion rubles (13,241 billion forints) last year from 203 billion rubles the previous year. The sharp increase in mortgage loans and consumer and corporate lending contributed significantly to the increase in profits. According to the central bank’s report, the banks’ mortgage loan portfolio increased by a record 34.5 percent, corporate loans by 20.1 percent, and consumer loans by 15.7 percent.

Last year, 90 percent of banks, 292, were profitable in Russia.

Two years ago, in 2022, sector profits fell by almost 90 percent after the West imposed comprehensive sanctions on the Russian financial sector due to Russian aggression against Ukraine. Alexander Danylov, the head of the central bank’s banking regulation and analysis department, said on Tuesday that the banking sector’s profits will decrease to 2,300-2,800 billion rubles this year.

The central bank previously indicated that high interest rates are slowing down credit growth. At its last meeting in December, the central bank raised the base interest rate to 16 percent from the previous 15 percent, and set the prospect that the double-digit interest rate would remain this year. According to Aleksandr Danyilov, the growth rate of mortgage lending will slow to 7-12 percent this year, and the expansion of retail and corporate lending will also moderate, MTI concluded.

