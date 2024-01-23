Index – Economy – Storm Isha has hit, Putin’s miracle weapon has evaporated

#Index #Economy #Storm #Isha #hit #Putins #miracle #weapon #evaporated

The decrease in European gas prices is such that we are slowly returning to the price level typical of the period between 2010 and 2019 – this is how Tamás Pletser, regional oil and gas expert of the Erste Group, began his latest analysis, who also drew special attention to the fact that the current European gas price is barely 1 It is 2 euros above the peace zone.

“Europe has returned to peacetime prices without large-scale purchases of Russian pipeline natural gas. Before 2020, the market share of piped Russian natural gas in Europe was around 40 percent, but by 2023, the continent reduced this to 6-7 percent. It’s true, meanwhile, the proportion of imported LNG jumped to around 40 percent.” In his analysis, he also highlighted that

DEPENDENCE ON RUSSIAN LINED GAS HAS BEEN REPLACED BY DEPENDENCE ON MARINE DRIP LIQUID IMPORTS.

According to him, this is definitely more fortunate in that Europe does not buy from one customer, the Russian Gazprom, but from dozens of different countries or multinational companies. Therefore, the security of care does not depend on the goodwill of a single actor.

America doubled down

Tamás Pletser also explained that the drop in gas prices can be attributed to the drop of around 20 percent in European natural gas consumption and the growing supply of LNG. According to him, the good news is that this current price level seems to be more or less sustainable, mainly thanks to the abundant and growing supply.

According to the plans, North American companies will more than double their current LNG capacity by 2027, so there will be plenty of product on the receiving markets. Therefore, in my opinion, the main source of the economic problems of Europe and Germany is less and less the cost of energy, rather internal structural problems that cause economic stagnation on the continent.

Finally, he also touched on the fact that in Germany the experts mainly mention the insufficiency of the workforce, poor training, bureaucracy and ill-thought-out regulations. At the same time, there are also problems with infrastructure, the integration of immigrants and digitalization. “The good news is that they are talking more and more about the issue in Germany, so we hope that they will finally begin to transform the country on a rational basis.”

On Monday, the Index drew attention to the fact that after last week’s 11 percent drop, European gas prices continued to decrease during the day. After all, TotalEnergies announced that they will restart production at the Danish natural gas field, which caused the price of the raw material to fall again on Monday morning. In the next February futures quote of TTF on the Dutch gas exchange, it stood at EUR 27.10 per megawatt shortly before 1:00 p.m., 4.67 percent lower than Friday’s closing price. The development of the gas price is further influenced by the fact that the weather will soften in Europe in the coming days,

WHILE GAS RESERVES REMAIN HIGH AND WIND POWER GENERATION GROWS AS STORM ISHA CAUSES HIGH AIR MOVEMENT

– Tamás Pletser also referred to the constantly decreasing demand. On January 20, the gas storage level in the European Union was on average 75 percent, in Germany 78.2 percent, in Italy 71.5 percent, and in France 65.7 percent, while demand is weak – the 26 countries have 70 natural gas infrastructures (gas pipelines, gas reservoir and liquefied natural gas terminal) in the report of the European Natural Gas Infrastructure Association (GIE), which represents the operating company.

According to experts, unless something extraordinary happens, Europe will enter the spring with more than half of its underground gas storage capacity still available, which is much higher than the 35 percent average of the last ten years, MTI added earlier.

(Cover photo: The Marmara Ereglisi offshore LNG terminal in Istanbul, Turkey on October 25, 2023. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim / Anadolu / Getty Images Hungary)

