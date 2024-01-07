Index – Economy – There is a list: Greece leads, Hungary is only 29th out of 35

#Index #Economy #list #Greece #leads #Hungary #29th

However, generalized performance covers wide swings. Based on five indicators: inflation, inflation band, GDP, employment and stock market performance, the Economist ranked the economic results of thirty-five rather rich countries, and the order was quite surprising.

Greece performs the best – for the second year now – which is remarkable if only because for years, until recently, it was synonymous with downright bad management. South Korea is second, the United States is third, despite the war, Israel is fourth, and Canada and Chile are not far behind on the American continent.

Among the Eastern European countries, Poland ranks tenth highest. The second half of the field includes Germany, Great Britain, and Finland in last place.

Last year, price increases were the biggest challenge. The first measure of the economic magazine was the so-called core inflation, which indicates inflationary pressure, without the “volatile” components – energy and food prices. Prices in Japan and South Korea remained flat, and Swiss core inflation was only 1.3 percent on an annual basis.

However, the pressure is still serious in several European countries: in Hungary, for example, core inflation is 11 percent annually.

Finland, dependent on Russian energy supplies, is also struggling with currency deterioration.

Development of GDP

The inflation band is the proportion of items in the consumer price basket that increase by more than 2 percent annually. In Chile and South Korea – much earlier than others – interest rates were raised more aggressively in 2022, and this brought the expected results.

In South Korea, for example, the inflation band decreased from 73 to 60 percent. In Australia, on the other hand, the price of 90 percent of products increases by more than 2 percent annually.

In terms of the inflation band, in addition to Spain, France and Germany, the situation has also worsened in Hungary.

Worldwide, productivity growth is low, which also limits GDP growth. However, the gross national product actually fell in only a few countries: the highest rate was in Ireland, by 4.1 percent. Estonia, as well as Austria and the Netherlands, fell slightly more significantly, while the Hungarian GDP grew by 0.6 percent in real terms after the tragic first quarter data.

Hungary’s performance

The United States, on the other hand, performed well in terms of both GDP and employment. It benefited from the generous fiscal incentives of 2020 and 2021, and the world’s strongest economy dragged others along. For example, Israel – of which the USA is the most important economic partner – finished in fourth place, although its prospects this year are greatly impaired by the war with Hamas that broke out in October. For the sake of clarity, we note: China’s economic indicators were not measured.

The American stock market, crowded with companies expecting the artificial intelligence revolution, performed moderately, while the Australian and Finnish ones underperformed. Japanese companies are experiencing a renaissance thanks to corporate governance reforms.

In terms of stock markets, thanks to the BÉT’s almost 20 percent result, Hungary also finished in the lead.

However, the Athens stock market outperformed the field with its 43.8 percent real increase. After the government’s market-friendly reforms, investors again liked the country, which was previously considered very risky.

Out of the thirty-five countries compared, Hungary finished in 29th place, while among its direct rivals, Romania is not on the list, and our country is ahead of Slovakia, which is in 31st place. According to the Economist’s comparison, Hungary performed better than Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Iceland and Finland, which is at the bottom of the ranking, but fell behind 20th Slovenia and 26th Czech Republic.

(Cover photo: The Athens Stock Exchange building on July 25, 2017. Photo: Milos Bicanski / Getty Images)

