Index – Foreign – All hell would break loose if Russia and Germany clashed

According to a leaked secret document, the German military is preparing for an open armed conflict with Russia. According to the scenario, an escalation process between NATO member states and Russia would begin as early as this February, but the real threat is not this, but the way the Kremlin thinks about Germany’s role in the war in Ukraine.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Germany should not be worried about the published information, but because it supports Ukraine and is directly involved in the war in Ukraine.

According to Peskov, Bild, which published the leaked document, has not previously shied away from publishing news stories, but so far no one from the German government has refuted the published information.

Commenting on Bild’s latest report, Maria Zaharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, described it as “last year’s horoscope”.

It is clear to everyone what a possible escalation or war between Germany and Russia would lead to. Germany is a member of NATO, so the military alliance itself would become a belligerent, and World War III would be just an arm’s length away. But based on Peskov’s words, we have to think that Russia already considers Germany a party to the war.

What does the script say?

According to the document, the escalation would begin in February 2024, and Russia would simultaneously launch another wave of mobilization, 200,000 Russian soldiers would be enlisted. The Kremlin would launch another offensive against Ukraine in the spring, Kiev would be attacked again, and the Ukrainian army would be gradually worn down, which would receive less and less Western support. Russia could claim significant successes by the summer of 2024, and after that it would attack the West more and more openly.

RUSSIA WOULD CAUSE A CRISIS IN THE BALTIC THROUGH CYBER ATTACKS AND VARIOUS FORMS OF HYBRID WARFARE. TENSION WOULD BE FURTHER INCITED BY INCITING THE RUSSIAN-SPEAKING MINORITY IN LATVIA, ESTONIA AND LITHUANIA.

According to the scenario, clashes would break out, which Russia would use as a pretext for further attacks. It would move on the Polish and Lithuanian border. Russia would deploy troops and medium-range missiles to Kaliningrad and make an impending NATO attack the focus of its domestic propaganda.

Germany would deploy 30,000 people

The Kremlin’s goal would be to conquer the Suwalki Corridor. According to the scenario of the Bundeswehr, from December 2024 there would be artificially induced border conflicts and riots with many deaths in the area of ​​the Suwalki corridor.

AT THE MOMENT WHEN THE UNITED STATES WOULD BE LEFT WITHOUT A LEADER FOR A FEW WEEKS AFTER THE POSSIBLE REMOVAL OF JOE BIDEN, RUSSIA WOULD REPEAT ITS 2014 ACTIONS IN EASTERN UKRAINE ON THE TERRITORY OF NATO.

In response, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council would be convened, where the Kremlin would accuse NATO of preparing an attack on Russia. According to the scenario of the exercise, an extraordinary meeting of NATO would take place in January 2025, at which Poland and the Baltic states would report on the growing Russian threat.

In response, Russia would deploy additional troops to the Baltics in March 2025. According to the Bundeswehr scenario, NATO would decide on “credible deterrence measures” to prevent a Russian attack on the Suwalki corridor. According to the document, the NATO commander-in-chief would order the deployment of 300,000 soldiers, including 30,000 Germans.

(Cover photo: Bundeswehr Leopard 2 tank at the Griffin Storm NATO exercise on June 26, 2023. Photo: Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance / Getty Images Hungary)

