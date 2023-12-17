Index – Foreign – Austrians threaten to veto latest Brussels sanctions

#Index #Foreign #Austrians #threaten #veto #latest #Brussels #sanctions

Austria is still “blackmailing” Ukraine with the 12th sanctions package, EUobserver reported. The background of the matter may be that although the sanctions package was adopted at the EU summit on Thursday,

it will not be implemented until Ukraine removes the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank from the list of war-financing institutions.

According to the portal, Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer allegedly vetoed the sanctions at the last minute on Friday morning, and it is understood that the Austrian government will hold talks with Kyiv over the weekend on this issue. Their goal is for Ukraine to delete the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank from the register of sponsors of the war, on which the Ukrainians place those international institutions that did not suspend their operations in Russia even after the beginning of the invasion.

The 12th sanctions package against Russia would introduce an EU ban on the import of Russian diamonds, as well as the tightening of high-tech exports to the EU, and the blacklisting of certain companies.

RAIFFEISEN BANK HAS 9,000 EMPLOYEES IN RUSSIA AND ACHIEVED A PROFIT OF TWO BILLION EUROS IN THE COUNTRY LAST YEAR.

“Their blackmail will not succeed,” a Ukrainian official told EUobserver, who said the bank would have to take real steps to exit Russia if it wanted to be delisted.

The dice have turned

On Friday, it seemed that the member states of the European Union (at the summit of the European Council on Thursday and Friday) accepted the new, 12th package of sanctions against Russia. The measure would take effect from January.

The package also includes steps aimed at preventing Russia from gaining access to so-called dual-use technological devices (which can be used for both civil and military purposes). In this area, exports to Russia are being tightened for companies operating within the EU.

Austria tried to block the sanctions in the last moments before the EU summit, as the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank is blacklisted by Ukraine due to the fact that the institution continues its activities in Russia. The package was finally accepted at the summit, but

the decisions contained in the final statement of the meeting are primarily of a political nature, their implementation is not legally binding, an EU source told EUobserver.

In this case, the Austrian side requested time to study the sanction provision more thoroughly. Presumably, however, this is just an excuse, and Austria does not really want to study anything, but only wants to put pressure on the Ukrainians. According to an EU official, the Austrians can probably delay this until the beginning of next week at most.

Raiffeisen Bank wrote a letter to Kiev on December 6 requesting the removal of five of its managers, but Kiev on Friday requested proof that they no longer work in Russia. At the moment, it seems more and more that although the Austrians gave the green light in Brussels on Thursday, this changed by Friday morning.

As is known, the Ukrainian anti-corruption agency removed OTP Bank from the list of international supporters of the war at the end of September at the request of the Hungarian government, so that it could receive half a billion euros in support from the European Peace Framework. At that time, Hungary vetoed the disbursement of half a billion euros intended for Ukraine from the European Peace Framework, because the country under Russian invasion put the Hungarian OTP Bank on the list of international supporters of the war.

(Cover photo: Andrei Pungovschi / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

